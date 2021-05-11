Restrictions BTI information: There will be no less stringent indoor restrictions on restaurant terraces

New reliefs are reportedly coming into effect on Maundy Thursday.

Restaurants some relaxation of the restrictions is promised. The new decree is scheduled for adoption at the Government session on Wednesday. The new restrictions are known to take effect on Holy Thursday.

According to BTI, there would be extensions to both on-call time and opening hours. On the other hand, terraces with this information would not be gaining a freer opening time.

At least from the center, it has reportedly been suggested that the solution take into account the condition of the Parliament’s Social Affairs and Health Committee. The committee has stated, among other things, that the closure of food restaurants before 9 pm should be behind a high threshold. The committee has also called for a clearer distinction to be made between food and social restaurants and indoor and outdoor areas once the strict restrictions have been lifted.

Even now, customer seat restrictions and the so-called dance ban do not extend to outdoor terraces. However, each customer must have their own seating area and care must be taken to maintain distances.

In the worst areas of the epidemic, the restrictions have been the strictest. At its strictest, drinking should stop at 5pm, the bar close at 6pm and the food restaurant at 7pm. In areas with a milder epidemic, restaurants must close their doors by 11pm. The number of customer seats is also limited.

Mitigation solution has called for conciliation, as government parties have reportedly had a rift over how much restaurant restrictions make sense to relax. Some have considered it important that restaurants and cultural events be opened in a coherent line. With these prospects, events are not scheduled to open until the beginning of June.

The government has to weigh on the long-standing plight of the restaurant industry and, on the other hand, the fact that, according to the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), infections clearly began to decline in connection with the restaurant ban.

The strict restrictions came into effect on April 19 after the end of a six-week restaurant closure. They were to be lightened according to the original schedule as early as last week.