Restrictions Border traffic between Tornio and Haparanda shrank to a fraction – according to the Coast Guard, the restrictions were known to passengers and only a few had to be turned

The restrictions, which came into force on Wednesday, ended the free right of border residents to do business on the side of a neighboring state.

Tornion border traffic slowed to a fraction of the previous one on Wednesday when new restrictions on border traffic came into force.

Senior Lieutenant Jari Rantala The Western Finland Coast Guard says that there has been considerably less border traffic than normal on Wednesday. By three o’clock in the afternoon, about 3,500 people had crossed the Tornio border, including 1,700 arrivals and 1,800 departures.

Usually about 15,000 to 17,000 people cross the border every day.

According to Rantala, the majority of those arriving at the border were aware of the new restrictions, and only individuals had to turn away from the border.

Rantala said the new restrictions will slow down the crossing of the border somewhat. Congestion was isolated due to low border traffic and was mainly visible in the afternoon after three.

New according to the restrictions, entry on the basis of employment is limited to what is necessary. Only commuting, which is necessary for security of supply and the functioning of society, and certain specifically mentioned special groups are permitted as commuting.

A person cannot determine the necessity of his or her business trip. Entry is only allowed on a form filled out by the employer.

At the same time, the free right of border residents to do business on the side of the neighboring state was abolished. In practice, this only applies to non-Finnish citizens. Finnish citizens and those living in Finland can still cross the border as before.

Tornion the mayor Timo Nousiainen according to the data, the necessary workers have been able to cross the border on Wednesday.

“For example, kindergarten workers and teachers have been able to move normally, as have other essential workers. Schools can be rotated, it is a clear group, ”says Nousiainen.

Employers have diligently written certificates to their employees to cross the border.

“It is more difficult for service entrepreneurs who have business on the Finnish side, for example, but are Swedish citizens.”

Read more: The closing border frustrates an entrepreneur living in Haparanda, Sweden and working in Finland: “The apartment is ready if you have to come to live in Tornio”

Nurse Mari Pohjanen took corona samples at the Finnish-Swedish border in Tornio. The majority of cars drove directly across the border, but many also opted for the test.­

Jari Isberg, who lives in Haparanda, usually crosses the border many times a day for his work. Now he was on his way to back surgery.­

In Haparanda resident Jari Isberg crossed the border in the afternoon. He was on his way to Tampere for a back surgery. Isberg is a Finnish citizen and is free to cross the border on the basis of fundamental rights.

Isberg, who works in sales, normally crosses the border at least four times a day for his job.

“For my part, nothing has changed much. The driving license and the kind of man moving here started to be a little more detailed from the beginning of the week, but when everything is fine, the border has worked smoothly, ”Isberg said.

Among other things, he sells face masks.

“I have tried to impose them Swedes, but they have been a little tacky to buy them,” says Isberg.

On Wednesday the majority of cars drove across the border directly but several also opted for a corona test.

Outi Bosell Viiri went to the corona test after crossing the border in Tornio. He visits the Haparanda side once a week to help his elderly uncle.­

A resident of Tornio Outi Bosell Viiri visited her husband in Haparanda on Wednesday. Bosell Viiri says that he helps his elderly uncle there about once a week. “We go to create snow, take it to the pharmacy or the doctor. He has no one else there, ”says Bosell Viiri.

Boson Viiri took the corona test for the first time. “It’s good to test it when we visit my uncle.”

At the end of his business trip, Jari Halttunen from Oulu decided to go for a corona test after crossing the Finnish-Swedish border.­

Oulu resident Jari Halttunen returned from Sweden on a business trip. Halttunen, who works as a refrigeration engineer, crossed the border a couple of times a day, as he spent the night in a hotel in Tornio but worked on the Haparanda side.

After crossing the border, Halttunen turned his car to the test. “There are young children at home, so it’s better to make sure I don’t take the disease when I return, when there are more infections in Sweden,” Halttunen explained.

According to Halttunen, testing and crossing the border went quickly. “It took a couple of minutes.” The result was promised to him within a few hours on the same day.