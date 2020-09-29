Restrictions Basic Finns suggest keeping the bars open overnight

“If you want to keep restaurants open but minimize exposures, opening restrictions should be removed altogether. For example, as a temporary experiment, ”writes Jussi Halla-aho, the chairman of Basic Finns.

Finland the largest opposition party Basic Finns support the 24-hour opening of restaurants and nightclubs. Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Juho Eerola (ps) writes on Facebook that he thinks the restaurants are open 24 hours a day.

“It’s exactly the same whether the bar closes at ten or four in the morning. In both cases, the corona is first thrown on the counter, then on the cloakroom, then on the kebabbila, etc. In its Facebook update.

“If bars, nightclubs and restaurants were allowed to be open and continue to serve even around the clock, at no point would a huge crowd build up anywhere. There would be no rush to shop at the last minute, because you would have to decide for yourself at the last minute. ”

Tuesday afternoon Chairman of the Basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho said he supported the idea.

“This is the most sensible speech I have seen on the subject. If you want to keep restaurants open but minimize exposures, you should remove space restrictions altogether. For example, as a temporary experiment, ”Halla-aho wrote on Twitter.

The government will discuss restrictions to be imposed on Tuesday night due to the worsening coronavirus situation. According to HS, there is a proposal on the government table that the serving of alcohol should stop at 24:00.

The order would take effect on October 8. However, the government has not yet decided on this.

Earlier on Tuesday, the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said that the coronavirus situation had worsened in Finland. THL said on Tuesday that 149 new coronavirus infections have been diagnosed in Finland. About half of them are in the Helsinki metropolitan area and a third in Helsinki.