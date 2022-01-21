Restrictions Avi: Uusimaa’s interest rate restrictions continue

Restrictions on Uusimaa’s interiors and places of leisure will continue for two weeks.

Southern Finland the regional government agency (avi) has decided to extend the interest rate restrictions until 7 february.

Helsinki Metropolitan Area Corona Coordination Group recommended that restrictions be extended on Tuesday. The regional government agency made the final decision to extend the restrictions on Friday.

The decision is based on the fact that the number of corona infections is constantly increasing in the Helsinki metropolitan area, which affects the workload of hospital care.

“It is no longer a matter of trying to fight a deadly disease, we are trying to take care of the carrying capacity of healthcare,” the mayor of Helsinki and a member of the corona coordination group Juhana Vartiainen (kok) said Tuesday.

Restrictions the extension applies to team sports and indoor exercise, public saunas, spas and swimming pools, dance venues, choir singing activities, amateur theater or other similar facilities used for group activities. In addition, amusement and theme parks, indoor playgrounds, indoor playgrounds and public lounges in shopping malls would also be subject to restrictions.

The new restrictions do not apply to supervised leisure activities for children and young people born in 2003 and younger.

Correction 21.1. at 6:48 p.m .: The story incorrectly said Avin had decided on the restrictions on Thursday, when the decision was actually made on Friday.

