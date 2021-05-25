Restrictions Avi knocked out the corona group’s proposal, Veikkausliiga was appalled: “Giant contradiction”

The Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland does not allow sports auditoriums to be divided into blocks, as proposed by the Helsinki Metropolitan Area Corona Coordination Group last week. Now ten people can enter the sports stand, 50 from the beginning of June.

Southern Finland the regional government agency (avi) has made new decisions on restrictions on gathering at public events.

Until the end of May, most of Uusimaa’s indoor and outdoor events have a limit of ten people.

From the beginning of June, outdoor events for up to 50 people are possible, but in most of Uusimaa, a limit of 10 people is kept indoors in June as well.

Read more: The Corona Group’s proposal for skinny consolation for league clubs: “Why an arbitrary human limit?”

The current decisions are valid until mid-June unless there is a change in the disease situation.

Slightly different restrictions apply to the municipalities of Hanko, Karkkila, Lohja and Raseborg, where up to 20 people can be accommodated indoors and 50 people outdoors in May.

From the beginning of June, meetings of up to 50 people can be held both indoors and outdoors in these municipalities.

HJK has played in the Veikkausliiga this season for empty spectators.

The metropolitan area the corona coordination group suggested on Thursday that outdoors, people could be segregated into auditoriums of up to 50 people.

It would have eased viewer restrictions on sporting events such as Veikkausliiga games.

However, Avin did not finish the blocks. Considering different states in the constraints was found difficult.

“We didn’t end up with a block opportunity. It does not comply with the guidelines of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM). We look at the situation and, if necessary, make new decisions, ”says the Chief Regional Officer. Laura Nikunen Says the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland.

Considering different states in the constraints was found difficult.

“There are many types of facilities and it is challenging to assess which space would be safe enough,” says Nikunen.

In the Veikkausliiga the Bolt Arena spectator capacity of the home stadium of HJK ​​and HIFK playing is normally 10,800 spectators.

The limit of six people has thus been raised to ten, and from the beginning of June, 50 spectators can take part in the games.

CEO of HIFK Christoffer Perret commented on the decision Monday on Twitter.

The discussion chain marvels at the unequal treatment of restaurants and sporting events.

“The restaurant must be open before the game. Then there could come 7,500, but as soon as the judge whistles the whistle the virus can infect. 7,490 people should leave in 1.2 seconds. That’s when the worst queues get out of the stadium, ”Perret commented.

The Chief Regional Officer reminds that the avi is not responsible for the restrictions on restaurants, they are decided by the state administration.

“The Communicable Diseases Act is drafted in such a way that some decisions are avin and some by the government. We do our best to make healthy and safe decisions and evaluate them, ”says Nikunen.

Veikkausliiga managing director Timo Marjamaan according to, the different interest rate restrictions for different industries appear to be a “giant contradiction” where the lack of equality is most annoying.

At the same time as live games are practically held in empty auditoriums, people can gather to watch sports on the terraces of the terraces.

“Under some other law, people can live relatively freely with each other. After all, Korona does not recognize different laws, equality and fairness is the steak here, ”says Marjamaa.

The CEO of Veikkausliiga is not demanding stricter restrictions elsewhere, but hopes that the situation will be more democratic and that the security expertise of event organizers will be relied upon.

“However, we have outdoor air, large stadiums, pre-purchased seats and staff to monitor. It’s safer than packing people behind fences to peek. ”

Read more: Aki Riihilahti heats the government with Twitter firing, and rightly so