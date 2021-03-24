The Government and the Autonomous Communities have decided this Wednesday within the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System maintain the document of restrictions for Easter and not to apply any new measure on the hours of curfew or closure of non-essential activity, despite information that indicated that this schedule could be hardened until 20:00. Ultimately it will not be like that.

Among the agreed limitations, which have already been published in the Official State Gazette (BOE), the following stand out:

– Perimeter closure of all autonomous communities, except in the case of the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands.

– Curfew set between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. though there is a possibility that some autonomous governments can advance it.

– Prohibition of massive events of any kind involving crowds.

-Meetings will be limited to a maximum of four people in closed public spaces and six in open public spaces, except in the case of cohabitants. In private spaces meetings will be limited to cohabitants.

“We agreed on a coordinated action plan that included very strong measures. I want to highlight this because it is a very important job of the Interterritorial Council. They are minimum measures that establish a common framework for all communities, which can establish more restrictive measures”, said the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, accompanied by the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande Marlaska.

“Last weekend 162,000 controls were carried out on people and vehicles. Facing Easter, this deployment will have all the necessary troops. Specifically, we will deploy a total of 64,200 troops between the National Police and the Civil Guard”, Marlaska announced.



Against

In its day, Madrid refused to close, but the Spanish capital will abide by the measureThen Escudero said at a press conference that he would not close Madrid. For its part, Catalonia objected to reducing the number of people to four in meetings. While, Galicia showed dissatisfaction with the fact that exceptions are made with the insularity.

What’s more, The Basque Country requested that the greatest restrictions on autonomy be taken into account and that they prevail over the others. On the other hand, Andalusia requested that it be mandatory.

However, despite the negatives, “All the autonomous communities have published the rules for these dates in their respective Official Gazettes, so I understand that they will do everything possible to ensure that they are met.“Darias pointed out.

Arrival of tourists

“Facing the international tourism there is a restriction: you can only reach Spain for essential reasons and tourism is not covered on those reasons. People arriving by airport will only be able to reach that autonomous community, but They will not be able to move around the rest of the country because no Spanish citizen can do it either “.

It also pointed out that there will be no privileges for those already inoculated: “The advantages for vaccinated people are none. Regarding the vaccination certificate: there is a lot of progress regarding the technical and sanitary characteristics that this document should have. We are progressing in the within the European Union (EU) and the Government of Spain to assess other health uses “.