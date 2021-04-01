The Government and the Autonomous Communities decided last Wednesday within the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System maintain the document of restrictions for Easter and not to apply any new measure on the hours of the curfew or the closure of non-essential activity, despite the information that indicated that this schedule could be hardened until 20:00. Ultimately it will not be like that.

Between the agreed limitations and published in the Official State Gazette (BOE), the following stand out:

– Perimeter closure of all autonomous communities, except in the case of the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands.

– Curfew set between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. even though there is a possibility that some autonomous governments can advance it.

– Prohibition of massive events of any kind involving crowds.

-Meetings will be limited to a maximum of four people in closed public spaces and six in open public spaces, except in the case of cohabitants. In private spaces meetings will be limited to cohabitants.

“We agreed on a coordinated action plan that included very strong measures. I want to highlight this because it is a very important job of the Interterritorial Council. They are minimum measures that establish a common framework for all communities, which can establish more restrictive measures”, said the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, accompanied by the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande Marlaska.

“Last weekend 162,000 controls were carried out on people and vehicles. Facing Easter, this deployment will have all the necessary troops. Specifically, we will deploy a total of 64,200 troops between the National Police and the Civil Guard”, Marlaska announced.

Communities, of course, will be able to extend these restrictions, as they have been doing during the third wave and in this period of stability in the number of infections. Thus, some communities vary the closing hours of the hotel industry, prohibit meetings of non-cohabitants as is the case in Madrid or close the interior of restaurants as is the case in Navarra.

Against

There are some communities that expressed their dissatisfaction with the perimeter closure. In its day, Madrid refused to close, but the Spanish capital has complied with the measure. For its part, Catalonia objected to reducing the number of people to four in meetings. While, Galicia showed dissatisfaction with the exceptions being made with the insularity.

What’s more, Euskadi requested that the greatest restrictions that autonomy has active be taken into account and that they prevail over the others. On the other hand, Andalusia requested that it be mandatory.

However, despite the negatives, “All the autonomous communities have published the rules for these dates in their respective Official Gazettes, so I understand that they will do everything possible to ensure that they are met.“Darias pointed out.

Arrival of tourists

Grande Marlaska also referred to the arrival of tourists from the European Union who have arrived in Spain in recent days, and that have left controversial moments: “We must follow the recommendations issued within the framework of the European Union. Within these recommendations, it is stated that the restriction of movements within the EU should be avoided, adopting the necessary security measures. The PCR is required and those residents of the European Union come with it. Any foreigner who comes to Spain must comply with the regulations of each of our territories. It acts before the breaches of nationals and foreigners “.