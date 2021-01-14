Restrictions Annika Saarikko understands the wonder of the sports community, but does not yet promise to ease the restrictions on young people’s hobbies

Government is not relaxing restrictions on physical activity for young people and children, at least this week.

The Olympic Committee and the seven sports federations appealed in an open letter to the Minister for Sport earlier this week. Annika Saarikko (Central) in order to relax the recommendations on physical activity for children and young people and to allow municipalities to reopen their sports facilities to them.

At this stage of the epidemic, however, deregulation is not possible, according to Saarikko.

“The goal of the center is to return to normal recreational activities for children and young people as soon as possible. The current corona situation and the virus variants found in Finland also make it difficult to assess the situation right now, ”he commented to HS.

However, the government’s recommendations to close public recreation facilities should be looked at as soon as the disease situation allows. Next time, the government will discuss the matter next week and the Ministry of Education and Culture will prepare its own proposal.

Saarikko says that he is especially worried about children and young people. According to sports organizations, the mobility of children and young people has decreased significantly during the corona pandemic.

Sports organizations justified their demand for deregulation also in the interests of children and the low number of coronary infections in young people’s hobbies.

Saarikko points out that Finland’s good corona situation compared to many other countries is due to limited contacts. But as the disease situation continues, the disadvantages of long-lasting restrictive measures must also be carefully assessed, Saarikko says.

“I understand the wonder why children and young people in contact classes could not attend evening training in the same hall where they had been in an exercise class earlier in the day.”

He believes that young people who have left club activities during the Korona period will return to exercise as long as their daily lives return to normal.

“So I wouldn’t paint threatening images of the permanence of being without hobbies.”

According to Saarikko, one way to attract young people to sports is to launch pilot activities in more than 100 municipalities in the spring, which will bring free hobbies into the school day.

“Clubs and organizations have a key role to play in implementing this model.”

The archipelago also promises financial support. On Thursday, the Minister of Education and Culture opened a EUR 2 million crown grant application for clubs organizing junior activities.

The main bowling leagues organized by the sports federations are also gaining their own support.

“Basketball, volleyball, floorball, hockey, handball and futsal clubs suffer tremendously from corona constraints, so support is really needed. “