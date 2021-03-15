A third wave of the Covid-19 epidemic strikes Europe, as countries where vaccination campaigns have faltered record sharp rises in the rates of infection with the emerging corona virus.

The epidemic rate in the European Union has reached its highest level since the beginning of February, due to many factors, most notably the spread of new types of Covid-19 virus.

Many European countries are preparing to impose strict new lockdown measures in the next few days.

In Italy, health authorities recorded more than 27,000 new cases and 380 deaths on Friday.

Commenting on this rise, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said: “More than a year after the declaration of the state of health emergency, we are unfortunately facing a new wave of infections with the Coronavirus.”

For more .. Australia … imposing a general isolation to prevent a third wave of Corona

As of Monday, most of Italy will be put under lockdown, and people will only be allowed to leave their homes to perform basic tasks, and most stores will be closed, along with cafes and restaurants.

The picture in France does not look brighter, as Minister of Health Olivier Ferrand described the situation in the Greater Paris region as worrying, revealing that “every 12 minutes, a person in Paris enters intensive care,” according to the newspaper “The Guardian”. British.

Government officials indicated that new epidemiological restrictions are likely to be announced this week, knowing that Poland has already imposed strict restrictions on gatherings, closed most schools, and prohibited restaurants from serving food except for delivery.

Hungary and the Czech Republic have also reported high rates of infection and deaths from Covid-19, and health officials have warned that the numbers are expected to increase in the coming weeks.