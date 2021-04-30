Amid the announcement of the extension of the restrictions due to the coronavirus, President Alberto Fernández confirmed that he will send to Congress a bill that judicially shields him and the governors before the measures. In the midst of the dispute with the Buenos Aires chief Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, the opposition he warns of “superpowers” and fears for the “autonomy of the City”.

“In the next few days I will send a bill to the National Congress so that, based on clear and precise scientific criteria, the President of the Nation and the governors are empowered to take restrictions and care measures during this exceptional situation,” he said in Your message.

And he added: “In this way I am ratifying my vocation for dialogue. The pandemic demands an immense responsibility from us. And it is politics that must make the decisions and find the answers to the challenge we face.”

As I had advanced Clarion, With a law, the Government will seek to save the legal weakness of the measures taken that ended up being prosecuted.

The draft of the text is not known, but in the ruling party they speak of a law “of the German type.” But that German initiative temporarily gave Angela Merkel the power to substitute the decisions of regional governments and marked a key change in the relationship between Berlin and the federal states.

The opposition waits to read the text before setting a position, but some of its legislative swords have already come out to mark the field.

“After more than a year after the pandemic was declared, and having established as many restrictions on the rights of citizens as the DNU wanted, the President sends a bill to Congress. It is obvious that he is doing it to seek to shield himself in his judicial dispute with CABA for his powers, “said the radical deputy, Alejandro Cacace.

“Along the same lines, Luis Petri declared:” Do not wait for a blank check from Congress to do what it now has no authority to order. All measures within the framework of the Constitution and in accordance with the needs of the pandemic, for a limited time, with permanent control of Congress. Sum of public power no! “.

PDL