The Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, restricted as of this Friday, by decree, the access to firearms, that had been relaxed by his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro.

The measure is part of an ambitious plan to strengthen public security sanctioned this Friday by Lula with which it also seeks to combat the growing violence in the Amazon, toughen penalties for undemocratic crimes and have drastic measures against attacks on schools.

Regarding the “responsible regulation of weapons” decree, Lula recalled that it was a “commitment” made since the “electoral campaign” to “reestablish security issues.”

Likewise, the president evoked the “disarmament campaign” launched in 2005, during his first term (2003-2006), in which the population returned “thousands of weapons” and that they are taking up now to “continue fighting for a disarmed country.”

“Those who have to be armed are the Police and the Brazilian Armed Forces” and “this country will be returned to the Brazilian people as normal,” stressed the head of state.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, accompanied by Justice Minister Flavio Dino, signs a decree regulating the use of weapons by civilians in Brasilia,

Among the main changes to the current legislation are reducing weapons and ammunition in the hands of civilians, including hunters, marksmen and collectors, and their control, which will be withdrawn from the Army and assumed by the Federal Police.

The number of weapons for each person will be reduced by half, going from four to two, that of ammunition will drop from 200 to 50 per year and the validity of the records of possession of weapons will also be reduced from ten to three years.

Registered hunters, shooters and collectors will now be capped at six guns and 1,000 ammunition, one-fifth of what is currently allowed.

The measure also includes a program for the repurchase of weapons that were allowed and will now be catalogued, Due to its caliber and scope, it is of restricted use by security forces.

Sports shooters, meanwhile, will be able to have four weapons and 4,000 cartridges for each one in the year, a drastic reduction from the sixty that were allowed with 5,000 cartridges per unit.

The number of firearms in the hands of individuals grew by 241 percent in Brazil during the Bolsonaro government

Collectors, who were allowed five weapons per model, will now only be able to own one of each type.

According to the measure, the shooting clubs will also have greater supervision and will not be able to operate 24 hours a day, as is allowed now, just as their location must be more than a kilometer away from schools.

Control of weapons held by civilians will now pass to the Federal Police and it will no longer be with the Army.

The former president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro.

The government also presented a bill that seeks to toughen the penalties against “undemocratic” acts or attacks against authorities, and another that increases the penalties against violence in schools.

The president said that the Executive is assuming “responsibility for public safety” in an attempt to “reduce violence, both in the cities and in the Amazon.”

And it is that the number of firearms in the hands of individuals grew by 241% in Brazil during the Bolsonaro government (2019-2022), according to data from the Brazilian Public Safety Yearbook.

In 2019, the year the right-wing leader came to power, there were 197,390 registered firearms in the hands of individuals, a number that by June 30, 2022 shot up to 673,818 registrations.

According to the report, of the 4.4 million firearms in the hands of individuals in the South American giant, almost 2.9 million have active registrations, but 1,542,168 artifacts circulate irregularly in the country.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With AFP and EFE