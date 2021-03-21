Restrictions According to Chief of Police Kolehmainen, no generalizations can be drawn from Saturday’s demonstration on how to get together during the Korona period: “Every situation is different”

A group of about 400 people gathered in the center of Helsinki on Saturday and did not comply with the meeting restrictions.

Chief of Police Seppo Kolehmaisen according to the police line in a demonstration against Saturday’s corona restrictions seems to have been successful: reconciliation was sought and the situation remained peaceful.

“I understand it went so that the group of protesters did not abide by the agreements made with the police, so should it have then begun to break up by force this in itself non-violently demonstrating group? In my opinion, the police line was working here to promote reconciliation, ”says Kolehmainen.

To Senate Square and a total of about 400 people gathered at the Citizens’ Square on Saturday to oppose the corona restrictions.

The protesters who attended the rally did not follow the plan they had drawn up with the police to march in groups of six, but the event violated existing gathering restrictions.

Helsinki police tried to get the participants to comply with the restrictions, but did not break up the gathering.

There were hardly any masks in the protest against Saturday’s corona restrictions.­

Restrictions had to be pointed out when hundreds of people marched as one gang and did not observe safety clearances. The protesters also did not show masks.

Police said they would break up the protest if security clearances were not restored. Later, the organizers split the protesters into groups and the gathering could continue. However, the crowd drifted closer together again and the safety distances could not be maintained, HS said on Saturday.

Kolehmainen emphasizes that he has not been in operational contact with the matter and thus comments on the events in the light of the information he has received more generally.

“I stress that in every situation, the police consider the situation: what is the best and most conducive way to reconciliation. In this respect, the result seems to be that this situation went peacefully. ”

Kolehmainen says he would not draw generalizations from the demonstration on Saturday about how to get together and how to deal with it during the Korona period. Every situation is different.

In the current situation, the problem was, in his view, that the protesters did not follow the existing rules of the game.

“If the demonstration had been broken down by force, there could have been a danger that a riot would have followed. The police scale their activities according to the situation. ”

Kolehmainen considers it a big problem that police officers in similar situations have not been vaccinated. It is also to limit the range of practices.

“It’s a very big problem for me. For example, a force management police cannot be used when, of course, it works right side by side and it is impossible to keep distances. ”

“By vaccinating the police against the corona, they would be better operationally capable. “

However, Kolehmainen, who has followed the matter from the top level, cannot say to what extent the situation would have been different if the vaccine protection had already been in place.

In any case, he could be prepared for possible similar situations by vaccinating those working in the police front line as soon as possible.

Demonstrators opposing the corona restrictions were lined up at the Helsinki Citizens’ Hall on March 20, 2021.­

Helsinki police announced after the demonstration on Saturday that criminal liability would be clarified later by a preliminary investigation.

The course of the events will be reported as a crime and in these prospects it will lead to a preliminary investigation, the commissioner said Katja Nissinen About the Helsinki police.

It was not yet clear whether the crime report concerned several different organizers or only one.

“It needs to be evaluated later. The situation is challenging for us too, because under normal circumstances this would have been just a well-run peaceful demonstration, ”Nissinen said.

Nissinen stated that the police are not happy to start breaking up the demonstration, which has progressed peacefully in all respects.

“When it comes to people who oppose interest rate restrictions, they have disregard for restrictions and that’s why they can now infect each other. But we are trying to guide this through mediation and discussion, ”Nissinen said.

Kolehmainen emphasizes that the right to demonstrate is a fundamental right that is indisputable for everyone. However, he appeals to citizens who take to the streets these days: Keep distances, avoid contact, take care of hygiene and wear face masks.

“Yes, those rules of the game must be followed. And then if you care about another person, then you should follow these instructions. ”