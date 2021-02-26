Restrictions According to Avi, the sports facilities may be open to small groups, STM demands a complete closure: “We are completely surprised by the interpretation of avi, the lawyers are finding out now,” says Varhila

According to Chief of Staff Kirsi Varhila, the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland must make a new decision.

Social- and Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Health (STM) Kirsi Varhila demands that the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland (AVI) change what it did on Friday decision for example, the closure of gyms and other sports facilities from 1 to 14 March.

Avi’s decision to close “does not apply to premises where activities are organized with a maximum of ten people at a time”. I saw this for example gyms could continue to operate, if they took up to ten people in each space at a time. The number of persons does not include staff.

“We’re completely surprised by the interpretation of the key, the lawyers are figuring it out now,” Varhila said Friday night.

Varhilan according to the facilities for more than ten people should be completely closed. Only small spaces with a maximum of ten people at a time should be left open. In STM’s view, therefore, operations in larger premises should not be allowed to continue, so as to limit the number of persons.

In addition, according to Varhila, it is very miraculous that the most important decision only applies to some of the municipalities in Uusimaa, although according to STM, decisions should always be made for the entire hospital district. Avi’s decision only applies to Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa, Järvenpää, Kauniainen, Kerava, Kirkkonummi, Sipoo and Tuusula.

“After all, there is no point in doing a municipality-specific review of the closure of facilities when people travel from one municipality to another in the same employment area.”

Southern Finland avi has made its decision revised Infectious Diseases Act under. According to it, closure decisions may concern interiors “used for the simultaneous stay of more than ten customers or participants”. According to Varhila, it should be quite clear that this does not mean that gyms, for example, could continue to operate by limiting the number of customers.

“It’s completely closed, and not so much that there can be up to ten people there. Unfortunately, for some reason, our instructions have not been understood. ”

Varhila points out that the government, for example, intends to close restaurants altogether. According to him, it is an “unwise idea” that under the Infectious Diseases Act, however, gyms and exercise facilities would not be completely closed.

“We need a decent lock. This spiral of the worsening disease situation must now be broken. ”

Varhila says that he has contacted Avi in ​​Southern Finland.

