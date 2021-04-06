Restrictions A strong message from the Olympic Committee to the government: “It is unsustainable if the hobbies of children and young people are restricted for reasons other than absolutely necessary”

Clarity and concreteness, thank you!

It’s a wish that echoes bright for the government from people involved in sports. They expect policymakers to have guidelines on the terms and schedule on which corona restrictions will be lifted and a return to more normal times could begin in the sport.

The government has been negotiating an exit strategy last week, and information is expected this week.

A proposal for cultural events has been published in the past, setting conditions for both national and local infections. The exact dates were not included in the plan, and public event decisions, for example, do not have a significant impact on hobby activities.

HS asked five people working in sport for ideas on the needs of sport in an exit strategy. In addition to the longing for specificity, for example, securing funding in the wake of the crisis and the rapid opening up of children’s and young people’s leisure opportunities emerged.

Tampere Pyrinth Elisa Hakanen looks at the situation from many perspectives. Hakanen will be the general secretary of next summer’s Kaleva competitions and the sports director of the Pyrinto basketball team and the entire multidisciplinary club.

He says he needs solutions that bring predictability to action.

“There would be a need for concrete that could do little to anticipate. Here, too, we monitor what happens once a week and change the guidelines based on it, ”says Hakanen.

Elisa Hakanen­

A similar wish is the CEO of Veikkausliiga Timo in Marjamaa.

“If there were even in some way clear step signs and time spans, what would happen at certain points,” Marjamaa hopes.

. The biggest and most urgent wish would be to get to open up hobbies for children and young people. Executive Director of the Baseball Association Petri Pitkäranta recalls that last summer the situation hit children and young people in particular. The champions in the main series were settled, but large camps, for example, had to be canceled.

“The cancellation of the children’s and youth camps last summer was a catastrophic blow that hit the highlights of the summer and also affected family reunions,” Pitkäranta says.

The organizers of the Stadi Cup, for example, are currently waiting for solutions to open Finland. The girls’ football tournament is scheduled to take place in Helsinki in two months, on 10-13. June. Last summer, the tournament could not be held. In 2019, the tournament gathered 4,000 players.

“Decisions about the tournament should be made in early May. There are a lot of conflicting ideas about that. We would like children and young people to be able to play. That’s the number one goal, ”says the tournament’s executive director Minna Kauppinen.

“At this point, concrete action would be needed. We would like to know at this stage the steppes that need to be reached for the tournament to take place. ”

Junior and the opening of youth activities is also flagged by the Olympic Committee. Director of Club and Member Activities of the Olympic Committee and member of the Board of the Youth Academy Jaana Laurila says the government should be able to build trust and a sense of justice through its decisions.

According to Laurila, decisions must be transparently justified and based on researched information. He praises that during the coronary crisis, the dialogue between the health authorities and the Olympic Committee has worked well.

Petri Pitkäranta­

According to Laurila, the restrictions on children’s and young people’s sports activities could have been more lenient. He marvels at the situation where young people can be in groups outdoors, in the city and in shopping malls but not in hobbies.

“It is unsustainable if sports activities for children and young people are restricted for reasons other than absolutely necessary. It is difficult to understand why children could not participate in guided hobbies in the evenings in school halls when they can attend school and participate in school exercise classes during the day in those same halls, ”says Laurila.

According to Laurila, tens of thousands of children have dropped out of hobbies and the negative effects can be seen in society for decades. The Olympic Committee has not only conducted surveys but also seen the development of licenses in the Korona period from the common Suominenport system for 90 species.

The connection between physical activity and education and careers has been studied, for example, in a publication published in 2017 Jaana Karin in a dissertation in the field of economics. According to Kari’s dissertation children in exercise had higher grades on the primary school leaving certificate, higher earned income, and fewer months of unemployment.

“The individual effects of hobby closure have been large, especially for high school and high school students. For many young people, sports are a resource that supports schooling, and its closure can also have a negative effect on their studies, ”says Jaana Laurila.

Minna Kauppinen­

Nice in addition to the summer event, there is also talk of financial opportunities to run junior sports. Stadi Cup’s Kauppinen reminds that many clubs organize their own tournaments in the summer, which are part of fundraising. If the tournaments do not run during the summer, there will be no money.

“For us, it’s a little different when we’re not so caught up in our day-to-day operations. But if we have to cancel the tournament for the second year in a row, it will be a big disappointment not only for children and young people, but also for us for years to come. One year has survived, but we will be tough if the second year goes by, ”Kauppinen says.

Laurila of the Olympic Committee emphasizes the importance of offering support to sports clubs in overcoming the corona crisis. He recalls the clubs employ about 10,000 people.

“Every year, the clubs run more than a billion euros worth of activities that are necessary for society and that would be very expensive and difficult for society to replace in any other way,” says Laurila.

According to him, many face the threat of bankruptcy or closure due to financial difficulties.

“Even if the interest rate crisis eases, we may be in a situation where clubs have suffered so much damage that they do not have the ability to return to normal operations. That is why it is important that state funding for physical activity and sports is intensified if the corona is desired, ”says Laurila.

In Laurila’s opinion, part of the recovery is getting the audience back to the auditoriums based on situational assessments.

“Hundreds of people could be safely taken to the outdoor auditoriums of sports fields and stadiums, which attract thousands of people, even immediately. In small interiors, things have to be done differently, but if there is even a thousand spectator capacity in the sports hall, then a hundred people can be admitted safely at large safety distances. I would like some consideration here, because every euro is worth its weight in gold for clubs with tight budgets, ”says Laurila.

Timo Marjamaa­

Veikkausliiga is about to start through anyway during April. CEO Marjamaa says that attempts have been made to make sales in clubs normally, but the uncertainty is affected.

“There are challenges in how people dare to buy when there is no certainty about whether they will get there and what the disease situation is. It seems on a practical level, but every club tries to make sales normally in order to run a business in this country. We don’t have extra thick cash registers or extreme support packages, ”Marjamaa says.

In Tampere Pyrinnö, the situation is also reflected in the opportunities for trade. The club organizes the Athletics Kaleva Games in August. The interpretative guidelines give rise to reflections on how many tickets are dared to be put up for sale.

At the end of last summer, a Swedish match was held in Tampere. That is why the plans for the health-safe event were made together with the authorities, and it is possible to apply them again this year.

“The Swedish match was held for a few thousand spectators. From an economic perspective, it makes a big difference to a full auditorium, but my own thinking also changed. It was important to be able to organize the Swedish match even in some way, ”says Hakanen.

Hakan also has a desire to be a top athlete.

“Top athletes have gotten to train, which is great. But when you think of an athlete preparing for the Olympics, that’s exactly what they need reassurance about. I know that this is when the competition really starts and how to put training into the program. ”