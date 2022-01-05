Restrictions 12 The league club complained about the audience restrictions: “Even if it was the wrong type of screwdriver, but it happened to be nicely in your pocket, it has been spun”

According to the league clubs, the authorities’ reasoning is not sufficient to impose restrictions on the public. League clubs are not allowed to enter the audience at all at the moment.

To the Administrative Court League clubs that have complained about restrictions on the public are prepared for the fact that it may take months to process complaints and there will be no interruptions to suspend the measure.

Restrictions may therefore end before a decision is taken.

League CEO Riku Kallioniemi says the clubs nevertheless wanted to find out at this stage whether the authorities’ decisions were sufficiently reasoned.

According to the league clubs, the authorities’ reasoning is not sufficient to make bans on public events necessary.

“In all cases, there will be no interlocutory proceedings, so the processing time can be from months to a year. If there is a quick decision, we will get to know it with interest, ”says Kallioniemi.

On New Year’s Eve, a total of 12 League teams filed a complaint against the public restrictions imposed by the regional government agencies.

The clubs discussed the matter after the Northern Finland Administrative Court issued an interim decision opening the gyms.

The decision was made by clubs that have also been in contact with the regional administrations in their respective regions.

So far, no complaints have been made in the league by the Pirkanmaa clubs Ilves and Tappara and the Helsinki IFK.

“These were the clubs in whose territory the current decision was coming to an end so quickly that the appeal would not have had any effect,” says Kallioniemi.

Since then, the “corona fists” in both regions have suggested extending the restrictions. Currently, no League club is allowed to take the audience to the stands.

No decisions had been taken by the regional government agencies by early Wednesday afternoon. According to Kallioniemi, it is still possible that the rest of the clubs will appeal to the administrative rights of their area.

Restrictions In addition to complaining, the league is currently interested in, for example, what kind of subsidies are coming due to the activity restriction. According to Kallioniemi, nothing has been heard in that respect.

Kallioniemi reminds that experts have not considered the restriction of public events to be a very significant way to curb the event. For example, hockey matches in their own numbered spot are low-risk events.

“The event industry has been an easy tool in the industry. Even if it was a bit of a wrong-shaped screwdriver, it has happened to be nice in your pocket, it has been spun. ”

Kallioniemi says that in the event industry, many people already have jobs at the cutting edge. He recalls that restriction decisions can have opportunity costs or welfare costs.

Kallioniemi estimates that many jobs in the event industry are already on the cutting edge. He hopes that when making restriction decisions, “one will not run against one meter”.

“The overall benefit must be taken into account and the position to be taken out of the pandemic. It returns to the field of events: for this sector, no factors have been seen in the horizontal cup to balance the overall picture. This sector has always been closed first.”

