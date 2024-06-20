In a statement to the STF, he declared that the Federal Council of Medicine established a limit not provided for in the Penal Code and not authorized by the Constitution

A AGU (Attorney General of the Union) sent on Monday (June 17, 2024) to the STF (Supreme Federal Court) a manifestation which argues that the regulation of abortion in situations permitted by law can only be done by the National Congress, and not by professional entities.

The manifestation was sent in favor of ADPF (Argument of Non-compliance with Fundamental Precept) 1,141presented by Psol (Socialism and Freedom Party) against the resolution of CFM (Federal Council of Medicine) which prohibits doctors from performing fetal asystole. The technique uses medications to stop the fetal heartbeat before it is removed from the uterus. The procedure is used in cases of abortions provided for by law, such as rape, in pregnancies longer than 22 weeks.

AGU claims that the resolution is the result of “abuse of power” of the council and which establishes a limit that is neither provided for in the Penal Code nor authorized by the Federal Constitution.

“The attacked resolution, therefore, creates a dangerous precedent in which professional councils may, abusing the power to regulate the profession legally entrusted to them, create embarrassments and attempt to impede public policies provided for by law or, worse, formulate and propose new public policies without provision in law”says the representation.

In the document, the AGU also mentions that professional advice is not “arena for political discussions”and that, if they consider that the public policies determined in the legislation are not appropriate, they should seek the “democratic mechanisms” to change the law.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

In April 2024, the Federal Council of Medicine published resolution 2,378 of 2024, which “regulates” the practice of fetal asystole. In practice, the text prohibits abortion in pregnancies longer than 22 weeks, even in cases determined by law. Here’s the complete resolution (PDF – kB).

Days later, Psol filed a lawsuit questioning the constitutionality of the council’s resolution.

On May 17, STF minister Alexandre de Moraes gave an injunction (provisional) to suspend the CFM rule and all processes involving the matter.

Currently, abortion can be performed in cases provided for by law, characterized by 3 situations:

risk the mother’s life;

rape; It is

pregnancy of an anencephalic fetus.

However, in all 3 cases there is no gestational age limit for terminating the pregnancy.

The Supreme Court also judges another action regarding abortion, also filed by the Psol. At ADPF 442the party calls for the annulment of 2 articles of the Penal Code that determine the imprisonment of those who carry out the procedure until the 3rd month of pregnancy.

DISCUSSION IN CONGRESS

In addition to the STF, Congress also discusses the topic. On June 12, the Chamber of Deputies approved, in a quick vote, an urgent request for the PL (bill) 1,904 of 2024which equates abortion after 22 weeks to the crime of homicide.

The bill being processed in the Lower House establishes that women are penalized with up to 20 years in prisonwhile, In cases of rape, the penalty is up to 10 years in prison in current legislation.

According to data released by the Brazilian Yearbook of Public Security 2023, in 2022, Brazil had the highest number of records of rape and rape of vulnerable people in history, with 74,930 victims. Of these, 6 in 10 victims are vulnerable aged 0 to 13. Here’s the complete of the study (PDF – 10 MB).

With the urgency approved, the proposal can be voted directly by the plenary, without needing to be discussed in the thematic committees of the Lower House. The author of the text is a federal deputy Sóstenes Cavalcante (PL-RJ).