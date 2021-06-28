The Committee for the Management of Emergencies, Crises and Disasters caused by the Corona pandemic in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi has approved the exclusive entry of a number of public places on vaccinators, in order to complete preventive and precautionary measures to preserve public health, and after vaccinating more than 93% of the target groups in the emirate.

The decision includes shopping centers, restaurants and cafes, halls and sports activities, health resorts, museums and cultural centers, entertainment centers and cities, universities and institutes, schools and nurseries, and shops outside shopping centers (except for supermarkets and pharmacies).

The decision will come into force on August 20, and the decision does not apply to unvaccinated people who have obtained an exception from vaccination, according to the approved procedures, which show their condition on the “Al-Hosn” application, nor does it apply to children under 16 years old.



