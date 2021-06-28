The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Committee of the Corona pandemic in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi approved the exclusive entry of a number of public places to restaurants, starting from Friday, August 20, 2021.

This step came in accordance with the emirate’s strategy to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and to complement preventive and precautionary measures to preserve public health, and it also comes after vaccinating more than 93 percent of the target groups in the emirate.

The committee stated that the decision will help create safe areas that have been subject to a series of precautionary measures and measures and provide enhanced protection for community members.

The committee indicated that the first phase of the decision includes a group of public places, including shopping centers, restaurants, cafes and shops outside shopping centers such as stores selling food, beverages and goods and providing services in all its forms, with the exception of food outlets and basic supplies such as supermarkets and pharmacies.

The first phase also includes halls, sports activities, clubs, health resorts, museums, cultural centers, entertainment centers and cities, in addition to universities, institutes, public and private schools and nurseries in the emirate.

The committee clarified that the decision does not apply to non-vaccinated people who have obtained an exemption from vaccination according to the approved procedures that show their condition on the Al-Hosn application, nor does it apply to children under 16 years of age.

The committee confirmed that the decision is part of the proactive measures set by the emirate, which include preemptive examination campaigns in industrial areas and densely populated areas, the use of modern and innovative technologies to detect infections, and ongoing vaccination campaigns, including the provision of the third strengthening dose.

The committee also confirmed the continuity of efforts to evaluate all procedures and measures according to the developments in the epidemiological situation, and stressed the importance of everyone’s commitment to precautionary measures while receiving the vaccine, as vaccination is the best way for sustainable recovery.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

