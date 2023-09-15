Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/15/2023 – 12:55

Retail sales volume reached July at a level of 4.2% above the level of February 2020, pre-pandemic. In expanded retail, which includes vehicle and construction material activities, sales operate 4.6% above pre-pandemic levels. The data comes from the Monthly Trade Survey released this Friday, 15th, by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The pharmaceutical, fuel, supermarket and construction material segments are operating above pre-health crisis levels.

The pharmaceutical articles segment operates at a level 27.3% above the pre-health crisis level; fuels and lubricants, up 8.7%; supermarkets, up 5.8%; and construction material, up 2.1%.

Vehicles are 2.0% below the February 2020 level; other personal and household items, down 7.7%; computer and communication equipment, down 10.5%; furniture and household appliances, 13.8% lower; clothing, 22.6% down; and books and stationery, down 39.5%.