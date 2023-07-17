By instructions of the Federal Electoral Courthe National Electoral Institute agreed that “preferably” the acts of the so-called “caps” either presidential hopefuls of Brunette, but that they are done in closed places, that is, in the party headquarters in the states, with the presence only of militants. The opposition He demanded to stop the tours by considering them early campaign acts.

Of course there is also a counterattack from the morenistas, since Mario Delgadois also presenting a complaint to force the applicants of the oppositionespecially to the bakers: santiago creel already xochitl galvezto be separated from their seats in the Senate and in the Chamber of Deputiesbecause they argue that when they receive a salary they are proselytizing with money from the treasury.

Another controversial issue is the excessive spending in billboards What are they doing? caps”, the opposition complains, but within the same aspirants of the Fourth Transformation, the morenista Ricardo Monreal and Gerardo Fernandez Noronathey demand that they be withdrawn and until the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador He has called them to make austere campaigns.

Claudia He said that he would remove part of the billboards and Adán Augusto “put on his huarache before getting a thorn”, denouncing that they were not his and asking that those who installed them be investigated. The morenistas also denounce the waste of the opposition on social networks and the media.

For now, Claudia and Adán Augusto have already taken advantage of the massive acts that they presided over here.

Potpourri. The leader of the PRI in ahome, Cesar Emiliano Gerardocontinues to display intense activity, visiting even the most remote communities of the municipality, over the weekend, he left, together with the general secretary, Saint Ovidia Meza, to bring a virtual health medical journey to the most marginalized families. These solidarity actions can yield results in the next elections.

IMELDA. The Senator Imelda Castro He bets his entire capital and political future on Claudia Sheinbaumsince she was the only speaker at the event that the Morenista presidential candidate presided over here in The Mochisand before that she had been very active, together with a group of supporters, promoting people’s participation.

ORANGE. In Citizen movement they still defoliate the daisy, to decide if they join the opposition alliance made up of: the PRI, the PAN and the PRDor they go alone, with their own candidate towards the 2024 election. The obstacle that prevents any agreement is that dante delgado You can’t even see the PRI leader in paint Alejandro MorenoThey have already distanced themselves from the PRI and even campaigned against it in the contest for the State of Mexico and now they ratify their position.

In sinaloa, Sergio Torressupporter of alliance continues to work to promote the image of the party to be ready for what is to come before the end of the year, and in ahome the most relevant figure is still Miguel Angel Camacho who could be nominated for a candidacy. We will see.

“Events should not have proselytizing content”: Jorge Montaño, Electoral Counselor.

