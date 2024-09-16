The recent wave of violence The crisis that has shaken Sinaloa over the past week has left deep scars on the social fabric of the state. The population is plunged into a state of fear and distrust, significantly affecting the functioning of the state. key sectors of the economy.

Insecurity has caused the streets to empty, with a strong impact on businessesservices and daily activities. One of the most affected sectors is the gastronomy sector, which is currently operating at only 10 percent of its capacity.

THIS SCENARIO of violence has highlighted the urgent need to implement a comprehensive plan for the recovery of the social fabric, where both authorities and citizens work together to restore lost trust.