Kuwait (AFP)

The “62nd edition” of the Kuwaiti Football League championship begins with different titles, led by a desire from Al-Qadisiyah and Al-Arabi “17 titles each”, to make up for what was missed, and to try to regain leadership from Kuwait, the champion of last season, and the record holder with 18 titles.

There will be no change in the system of the competition, which is held similar to the last season of two rounds, “back and forth” for classification, then a decisive third round, in which the teams are divided into two groups, the first to determine the champion, and includes the owners of positions from first to sixth, and the second to determine the relegated, and participate in it Position holders from the seventh to the last.

In a move that is considered the first of its kind, the Football Association held a press conference for the coaches of the Premier League and the First Division League at its headquarters in Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium. others to Egypt.

Kuwait’s Serbian coach Boris Boniac, whose men bid farewell to the Salman Cup for Arab clubs in Saudi Arabia from the group stage, confirmed his team’s readiness to defend the titles it achieved last season, primarily the Premier League.

Before participating in the “Arab wedding”, the “general” went to a camp in Turkey, but he misses the efforts of his young striker, Ibrahim Kamil, in front of Al-Jahra, after he injured his ankle ligaments during training before a friendly match, as well as the Moroccan Mahdi Barahma, who is recovering from the injury.

For his part, the coach of Al-Jahra, the Brazilian Jansener da Silva, whose team tied with Al-Nasr in a friendly match 1-1 a few days ago, revealed that he works with his men according to the available capabilities, and is aware that it is very difficult to achieve the achievement of winning the title for the second time in the club’s history after 1990. However, he hopes to extract even a point from Kuwait at the start of the league.

Kazma, who has competed strongly for the title in the past two seasons, is seeking to achieve a perfect start against Al-Nassr.

The assistant coach, Meshary Al-Suraie, said that the new technical staff, led by Brazilian Sergio Farias, sought in the last period to get to know the players and their capabilities, and added: “We have four foreign professionals, and we will try to provide the best performance to compete for titles.” However, the “Orange” will miss its attacker. The international Shabib Al-Khalidi, who moved to the Emirati Hatta under a loan contract, after scoring 18 goals last season.

As for Al-Nasr’s assistant coach, Serbian Subotic Nebosha, he confirmed his team’s readiness: “We signed 9 local players and four foreigners, and they need time to adapt. We will try to do the best.”

Al-Qadisiyah’s task appears easy on paper against Khaitan, but Al-Asfar must prove it on the field, after disappointing its fans in the past few seasons in which it was absent from the podiums.

His old-new coach, Mohamed Ibrahim, seemed optimistic, and stressed the positivity that overwhelmed the atmosphere of the camp that was held in the Egyptian city of Alexandria, stressing that the pressures remain as long as the team has a large audience, noting that Al-Qadisiyah concluded its preparations for the tournament with a friendly victory over Al-Shabab 2-1, scored by the Tunisians. Youssef bin Souda and the veteran Bader Al-Mutawa.

For his part, Khaitan coach Ibrahim Obaid expressed his satisfaction with the preparations of the team returning to the Premier League, and said: “We prepared well through the Istanbul camp. We have signed five foreigners, and we aspire to be among the six teams that will compete for the league title.

There is no doubt that the confrontation that brings together Al-Arabi and Al-Salmiya will be the focus of everyone’s attention based on the heritage of the two sides.

The new coach of Al-Arabi, German Thomas Bradrich, stressed that the preparation period for the season was short, and said: “We made great efforts to prepare appropriately. We are looking for a fifth foreigner,” confirming his conviction of all the players present.

What reflects the good preparation of “Al-Akhdar” is its victory in the last friendly match against Fahaheel, with a six-man rotation, scored by Senegalese Mamadou Thiam “two goals”, Algerian Sofiane Bouchard, Moroccan Hamza Khaba, Nayef Hamid and Bandar Al-Salama.

For his part, Al-Salmiya, led by young coach Mohammed Al-Mashaan, wants to build on the encouraging results he has achieved since the latter arrived to take over the leadership, with the hope of achieving the title for the fifth time.

In his last friendly match, Al-Salmiya beat Al-Sahel 2-1, one of which was scored by Brazilian newcomer Sebastiao de Freitas “Seba”, to be the end of preparations that lasted for more than 6 weeks, which began with a camp in the Serbian capital, Belgrade.

The tour concludes with the Fahaheel match with Al-Shabab, where the first coach, the Syrian Firas Al-Khatib, confirmed the readiness of his team, and said: “We are ready for the new season, despite the exit of a number of distinguished elements, but we have good players, and we will try as much as possible to present a better level compared to last season.” ».

Al-Khatib, who played in a number of Kuwaiti clubs, including Al-Arabi, Al-Qadisiyah and Al-Kuwait, won the title of best coach last season.

For his part, the Montenegrin youth coach promoted to the Premier League, Slavio Bobanga, confirmed his determination to avoid relegation again, and said: “I have good information about the team, we aim to stay in the Premier League. I am ambitious to achieve good results.”

It is known that the federation allocated financial rewards for the owners of the first three positions in the league, amounting to 100 thousand dinars (325 thousand dollars), 60 thousand (195 thousand dollars), and 40 thousand (130 thousand dollars), respectively, in addition to disbursing incentive rewards for those who qualified for the league supplement from the center. The first through the sixth, which are 10 thousand dinars, 9 thousand, 8 thousand, 7 thousand, 6 thousand and 5 thousand, respectively.

It is noteworthy that the first division league includes 5 clubs, which are Al-Tadamon, Al-Sahel, Yarmouk, Sulaibikhat and Burgan, and its competitions will start on August 28, and at its conclusion two teams will advance to the “Al-Mumtaz”, which witnesses the relegation of two teams, while the Crown Prince’s Cup will be held starting from next October 18, and the Prince’s Cup. Starting from January 23, knowing that the Super Cup competition will witness the participation of 4 clubs for the first time: Kuwait, Al-Qadisiyah, Al-Arabi and Kazma.