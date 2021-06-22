Most of the forests of the Tyumen region, damaged by fires, will be restored in 10 years. This is reported by the portal “Our town” with reference to the regional prosecutor’s office.

Since the beginning of 2021, more than 400 forest fires have occurred in the region. According to preliminary data, 188 thousand hectares of green spaces have burned out. The damage will amount to more than 30 million rubles.

Most of the trees have not stopped growing. It will take them up to 10 years to recover. Another part of the forests will be able to recover only after 40 years.

According to the prosecutor of the department for supervision of criminal procedural and operational-search activities of the regional prosecutor’s office Mikhail Denisenko, 80 fires were caused by thunderstorms, and 271 were caused by people. 24 criminal cases were initiated.

It is noted that 86 forest fires occurred in the region in the first half of 2020.

On June 11, it was reported that since the beginning of the fire season, 588 fines have been imposed in the Tyumen region for a total of 6.2 million rubles. 653 administrative cases were initiated against the violators.