Vorobyov: there will be no concert hall on the site of Crocus City Hall

The concert hall on the site of the burned Crocus City Hall will not be restored. The governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, announced this on Saturday, June 29.

This is how the head of the Moscow region commented on the plans of the regional authorities to restore the burnt building.

There will no longer be a concert hall there Andrey Vorobiev Governor of the Moscow Region

The idea of ​​creating a park or winter garden is being discussed

On June 19, Vorobyov said that after the terrorist attack a public garden or winter garden could be built on the site of the Crocus concert hall.

The idea of ​​creating a park or winter garden, a cultural facility that will honor the memory of those killed during this terrorist attack, is currently being discussed with the owner. Andrey Vorobyov Governor of the Moscow region

At the beginning of June, the head of the Moscow region said that a park with a monument might appear on the site of the concert hall. Then he noted that the authorities’ opinion on this issue “completely coincides with the public opinion,” and a discussion is underway.

At the same time, Vorobyov emphasized that the final decision will be made by the owner of the facility, the head of Crocus Group, Araz Agalarov. The company reported that for now it is necessary to wait for the results of the relevant examinations of the building.

At the end of March, the son of Araz Agalarov, President of Agalarov Development Emin Agalarov, said that the priority in the matter of restoring Crocus may be the opinion of Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I think we are not the only ones who have the right to make a decision,” he said.

Restoration of Crocus estimated at billions of rubles

According to the vice-president of the Union of Shopping Centers Pavel Lyulin, the restoration of Crocus City Hall after the terrorist attack will cost approximately four to seven billion rubles, excluding concert equipment.

At the same time, Lyulin noted that the calculations are conditional, since the results of the examination and the degree of damage to the metal structures due to the fire remain unknown – as well as whether they can be used in the future or whether it is cheaper to demolish the building and build a new one.

At the same time, a survey conducted among Muscovites and residents of the Moscow region in March showed that the majority (57 percent) of them believe that a park should be laid out and a memorial erected on the site of Crocus. 24 percent of respondents believe that the concert hall should be restored. The remaining respondents were unable to give a precise answer to the question.