Restores breathing before donating its organs

A teenager regained the ability to breathe by himself hours before the date of donating his organs, after his brain cells were pronounced dead, according to what was reported by the “Daily Mail” newspaper.

The newspaper said, in a lengthy report, that 18-year-old Louis Roberts was hit by a pickup truck in his hometown in Staffordshire on March 13 and sustained severe head injuries.

Roberts was transferred to Royal Stock University Hospital, where his family was informed that he had died cerebral.

The family agreed to donate Roberts’ organs to help seven other people. However, just hours before the surgery, the teenager began breathing again on his own.

His sister, Gad, said, “I went to his room in the middle of the night. I grabbed Louis’ hand and asked him to breathe after one, two, three,” adding, “We were waiting for a brown streak to appear on the ventilator for several days, to show that he took a breath alone, but nothing appeared.”

She explained, “When I said: Breathe, the brown line appeared and took a breath (…) We were told: No. It must be a mistake. It’s impossible. But we told them: No, Lewis hears us.”

The hospital family confirmed that they find it difficult to believe the miracle that they said they had never witnessed before, noting that the teenager is the second person in the world to have this happen.

The young man continues the journey of treatment in the hospital and his health condition is improving.