Restorer’s sister sentenced to 4.5 years for embezzlement during Kremlin tower reconstruction

The Tverskoy District Court sentenced Oksana Orynchuk, the sister of the general director of the Petersburg Renaissance company, to 4.5 years in prison for embezzling 70 million rubles during the reconstruction of the Kremlin towers. RIA Novosti reported this, citing the court’s press service.

It is noted that the restorer’s sister was found guilty under the article “Fraud committed by an organized group or on an especially large scale.” She will serve her sentence in a general regime penal colony.

Earlier, the Tverskoy Court of Moscow sentenced Ivan Orynchuk, the former owner of the construction company Petersburg Renaissance, to four years in a general regime penal colony in a similar case. He was given credit for the time he spent in a pretrial detention facility since November 2022, at the rate of one day in a pretrial detention facility for one and a half days in a penal colony.

According to the investigation, the man, as the head of a construction company, signed agreements for the restoration of nine towers, the Trinity Bridge and objects in the Alexander Garden of the Moscow Kremlin. He received an advance payment of more than 89 million rubles for the upcoming work, but some of the work was not completed within the agreed time frame, and the other part was not started. Soon, a criminal case was opened against the former head of the company and his sister Oksana, who held the position of CEO of Petersburg Renaissance.