“Kommersant”: TFR, FSB and the Ministry of Internal Affairs restored the events of the invasion of saboteurs in the Belgorod region

The Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR), the FSB and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, during the investigation of a criminal case initiated under six articles of the Criminal Code, restored the picture of the invasion of saboteurs into the territory of the Belgorod region. This is reported “Kommersant”.

The attack involved a detachment of immigrants from Russia who went over to the side of Ukraine. According to the investigation, the invasion began at 6 am on May 22 with massive fire from multiple rocket launchers, artillery and mortars on the city of Grayvoron with a population of 6,000. At 11 o’clock Ukrainian tanks continued shelling, their target was the checkpoint “Grayvoron”.

Then, three rockets fired by the Uragan multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) exploded on the territory of the military town of Belgorod-22, located 10 kilometers from the border in the Graivoron district. As a result, four servicemen were injured and two more died on the spot, the military told the police.

The most powerful shelling from the Ukrainian side began at noon on May 22 – 120 mines and rockets exploded in the village of Kozinka near the Graivoron checkpoint. After that, a column of armored vehicles of up to ten units moved through the destroyed checkpoint. Among them were seen BTR-80 and American armored vehicles International MaxxPro, participating in the fighting in Iraq. The militants who arrived on them dispersed in Kozinka, Gora-Podil and Glotovo.

To stop the invasion, the Russian security forces introduced the plans “Fortress”, “Edelweiss” and “Border”. Massive fire from Ukraine continued throughout the counter-terrorist operation and the evacuation of residents.

Responsibility for the invasion was taken by the “Legion” Freedom of Russia “” (recognized in the Russian Federation as a terrorist organization and banned) and the “Russian Volunteer Corps” (RDK).

According to the Ministry of Defense, more than 70 saboteurs, four armored vehicles and five cars were destroyed.