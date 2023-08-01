Some 5,000 people still do not have electricity on La Gomera after several days of general blackout. Endesa, the island’s electricity supply company, reported this Tuesday that 10,500 clients —70% of those affected— have already restored their electricity supply. The power blackout occurred in the early hours of last Sunday after a fire at the El Palmar thermal power station, the island’s major generator. The president of the Cabildo de La Gomera, Casimiro Curbelo, has indicated that the forecasts “fortunately are getting better”, but that there is still “the suffering” that not having electricity means for so many families.

The fire, whose causes have yet to be clarified, affected one of the plant’s control rooms, forcing it to be disconnected as a precaution. This fact caused a “energy zero” on the island starting at three in the morning on Sunday, that is, a general blackout. Only the generator sets mobilized from other islands have made it possible to recover light and power for more than half of those affected. The situation of zero energy left the entire island —more than 15,000 users— without electricity service.

“I ask that Unelco Endesa assume responsibility”, asserted Curbelo (Gomera Socialist Group) in the program Day by day of the SER chain. The council has assured that it was the task of the administrations to modernize the infrastructure in recent years. “We did not know that such an extraordinary reality of abandonment and neglect was taking place,” Curbelo stressed, and denounced that the island suffers “a lack of investment.” “This is a service that must be attended to properly, for that we all pay for it.” All the Canary Islands are isolated electrical systems, except Lanzarote and Fuerteventura, which are interconnected. This means that if one of them suffers a breakdown that affects its generation systems, it cannot be supplied from another. In March, Red Eléctrica de España began works to connect the La Gomera network with that of Tenerife, with an underwater cable that is expected to come into service in 2025.

Endesa has indicated that with the thirty generating sets already connected —brought from other islands of the archipelago— it has allowed the replacement of 10,500 of the 12,731 affected. The company has also warned that in the next few hours it will be necessary to make specific and short cuts for maintenance and logistics work on the electrical network and has apologized again for the inconvenience caused. And it has begged its customers for responsible consumption during the next hours and days to strengthen the replacement of the supply.

The Ministry of Defense will send two generator sets on Tuesday, one of 140 kVA and the other of 135 kVA. It will also deploy personnel and resources from the 81st Logistics Support Group and the 16th ‘Canarias’ Brigade of the Spanish Army. Some 20 troops from these two units, with four Vempar vehicles (three with platforms and one with a tanker), a crane and other light vehicles, will travel to the island. A lighting equipment that can illuminate a small area will also be moved.