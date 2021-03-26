For several years, DC fans have been campaigning for Warner Bros to release the Justice League Snyder cut, an action that finally took place with the release of the images in 2021.

Over the days, followers of Zack Snyder have not only shared their opinions about the film, but also asked for information about the call Snyderverse.

On this issue, the director said that the studio told him that his film was not canon and that they had also decided not to work with him anymore. This not only sparked fan reaction, but also the birth of a new viral campaign: Restore the Snyderverse.

On social networks, fans began to share the hashtag after the premiere of the Snyder cut, an action that took hold on March 25, the date that commemorates the anniversary of the launch of Batman vs. Superman: dawn of justice

#RestoreTheSnyderVerse was a global trend last Thursday. Photo: Twitter

According to information from Discussing Film, #RestoreTheSnyderVerse brought together fans from around the world in the same amount of time, resulting in more than 1,000,000 messages being posted on Twitter. This movement on the Internet not only sets a precedent, but was celebrated by the director of Justice League himself.

Director also supported the campaign in favor of his films. Photo: @ zacksnyder / Vero

Warner Bros moves away from Zack Snyder

After the premiere of the Snyder cut, Ann Sarnoff, CEO of Warner Studios, said in an interview with Yahoo Movies that, while they highlight the effort of fans to see the images, the studio has no plans to continue the filmmaker’s vision.

“With this comes the completion of his trilogy. We are very happy to have done this, but we are excited about the plans we have for all the DC characters that are being developed at this time, “he said.