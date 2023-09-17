Restore option | Finnish MEPs disagree on whether the summer soloing in the parliament was a delusional excursion

Eero Heinäluoma and Elsi Katainen believe that the green transition of redundancies will continue. Nils Torvalds says that he is working for stability.

Finns Members of the European Parliament, i.e. MEPs, interpret in different ways whether the summer soloing in the European Parliament was an isolated excursion or whether we will still see similar departures before the European Parliament elections.

It is about the activities of the EPP, the home group of the coalition, with the decree on the restoration of nature. Restoration aims to speed up the return of the human-modified environment back to its natural state or close to it.

The EPP made the restoration regulation unbreakable, which is why the proposal about it was only able to advance through the parliament’s vote in the summer. The coalition Sirpa Pietikäinen still believes that his home group, after cooling down a bit, will return from the detour to still be a part of the constructive centre-right.

Some of the parliamentarians, on the other hand, complain that the center-right EPP will not necessarily return to its old ways, at least before the elections.

Demarimeppi Eero Heinäluoma believes that the EPP is trying to push its party more widely into the electoral system. He reminds that power is centralized in the EPP, so Manfred Weber is the leader of both the party and the parliamentary group.

According to Heinäluoma, there is no reason to doubt that Weber is serious. He reminds how this worked for the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán With the breakup of the Fidesz party. The paths diverged in 2021.

“He clearly prolonged it for political reasons. That is, when Orbán left”, the EPP weakened in the number of seats.

According to Heinäluoma, the information coming to him supports that Weber is trying to secure the EPP’s operational possibilities by reaching out to the extreme right. He also believes that the distance between other pro-European parties and the EPP has grown in the parliament over the past year or two.

Also centrist parliamentarian Elsi Katainen considers that opposition to the green transition has clearly started to rise in Europe and this is accentuated before the elections. It appears in the EPP.

He himself would like it if the perspective expanded from the environmental perspective to the economic and social perspective as well.

“It really produces the most sustainable solutions if people and the economy are also taken into account.”

Rkp’s Nils Torvalds on the other hand points out that the EPP was able to achieve its goals by breaking free. Torvalds is a member of the Parliament’s environment committee and says that he is trying to prevent the EPP from blocking to the right and other middle groups to the left.

He will not run again.

“I’m trying to weave this stable coalition together in some way during the last months of the mandate here, because I think that’s the responsible way.”