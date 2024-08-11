Ciudad Juarez.- Twenty-nine women deprived of their liberty at the Women’s Social Reintegration Center (Cereso) Number 2 graduated this Saturday from the workshop on restorative justice.

Each of them had the opportunity to reflect, to understand the importance of taking responsibility for their actions and to repair the damage caused through changes and actions in their person and community, explained Laura Elena Vázquez Medina, coordinator of the workshop given by the group “Foro Restaurativo”.

This organization works on the social reintegration of women deprived of liberty in penitentiary centers in the American state of Texas.

The organization spoke with the prison authorities of Chihuahua and agreed to teach the workshop “Bridges to Life,” in which 29 inmates from Women’s Prison No. 2 participated, for 14 weeks.

“The participants spoke and interacted with specialists to find answers to their current situation and reflect on it during their confinement,” said Vázquez Medina.

He added that this is a restorative justice workshop aimed at offenders, which was created to be taught in Texas state prisons and is the first time it has been implemented here in Juarez.

Vázquez Medina explained that during the past 14 weeks they addressed topics of introspection regarding situations such as crime, conflict, responsibility, forgiveness and restitution, giving the offender the opportunity to realize the damage they cause directly and indirectly with their actions and determine a change that allows them to make restitution both to the victim (at the appropriate time) and to the community.

“To achieve a transformation in their environment, which becomes more peaceful, thereby benefiting stability in the Cereso and in the environment of each participant,” said Vázquez Medina.