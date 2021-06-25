Daniele Turrisi, a well-known name in the classic car sector and a ‘hunter’ of classics, explained to FormulaPassion.it a possible difference between a state-of-the-art restoration of a vintage car, capable of increasing the value of a model already interesting, and a television reconstruction, which at times gives the impression of not telling one hundred percent the full meaning of this work.

We heard Turrisi on the sidelines of the RM Sotheby’s auction in Milan, a unique event of its kind with 19 cars on display: the cars sold raised about 11.6 million euros. The sale that gave the most satisfaction, in economic terms, was that relating to a 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB, sold for 2.2 million euros. “At the base of a good restoration, study is needed. A high-level professional who can work on a car such as a Cisitalia (at the Milan auction a 202 SC was sold for 300,000 euros) starts with historical documentation that fortunately still exists. Let’s think instead of Alfa Romeo, which unfortunately saw part of its archive destroyed during the Second World War. However, even without perfect documentation, those who carry out a quality restoration can rely on original photographs of the time and on specific processes. Everything that does not exist and that cannot be found on the market is built by hand. Today’s equipment helps a lot, even if the processing costs are more demanding due to manpower. Anyone who wants to do a truly high-level restoration must put his hand to his wallet“Said the classic car expert.

There are many programs on the recovery of historic cars on television. “America taught us that everything is a show; and even social media today play their part. Having worked with certain productions, I know what it means to put six months’ work into 20 minutes; and it is clear that if we look at certain examples we see garages that distort the originality of the cars. These TV shows help and even don’t: they make a great contribution on an emotional level, because they involve you and bring interest; but on a technical level there is often no response. Even very famous programs fall on some expense items: there is no painting of a historic car for only 3000 euros; the figures are not comparable to do the right and competitive restoration“.