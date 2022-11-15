Restoration | The road became so slippery in Haaga that the bus stops had to be moved elsewhere

As a result of the renovation, the driving lane became so slippery in Haaga that the bus stops had to be moved elsewhere.

Helsinki the city’s street renovation had unexpected consequences on Vihdintie in South The Hague: the roadway at the bus stops has proven to be challenging and slippery for professional drivers.

That’s why the bus stops that were out of use due to renovations in the summer went out of use again on Tuesday. The stops have now been moved more than a hundred meters back from their usual location.

The stops are located on Vihdintie in the lane leading towards the city center, but they are named Talontie stops.

The reason to the stop change is that the carriageway is dangerously slippery at stops in wet weather, says HSL’s communications manager Johannes Laitila.

“It is used hard, and wear-resistant material has been applied for it. Now there has obviously been a mistake here, and it’s embarrassing,” says Laitila.

According to him, it is not known how long the temporary arrangement will last. It is possible that the repair will take until spring.

The city of Helsinki is currently thinking about a solution to how the road surface could be roughened.

From the point of view of bus passengers, the repair falls on a bad time, i.e. rainy autumn. Temporary stops do not have a roof as rain protection.

Temporary stops are not covered, but they may be in use throughout the winter until spring.

From the job responsible project manager Ismo Rantanen The city of Helsinki says that concrete glue has been mixed with the asphalt at the bus stops to make the road more resistant to wear and tear.

“In hot weather, the tire dents on ordinary asphalt may be strongly visible, and even the roadway at the stop will be uneven.”

Didn’t it occur to anyone that a smooth surface is slippery in wet weather?

“At least it hasn’t come to my attention that such a problem has occurred [muualla}.”

Tämä ei tosin ole ensimmäinen kerta, kun päällyste aiheuttaa harmia Talontien pysäkeillä. Viimeksi pysäkit olivat poissa käytöstä runsaan kuukauden kesä-heinäkuussa, kun päällystettä uusittiin.

Edellisen kerran päällyste uusittiin vuotta aiemmin, Rantanen sanoo.

”Se jouduttiin purkamaan, kun siinä oli betoniliimaa liian vähän. Olisi selvittämisen arvoinen asia, että onko nyt käynyt virhe toiseen suuntaan eli betoniliimaa olisi tullut liikaa.”

Samalla HSL muuttaa lähibussin 31 reittiä niin, että linja koukkaa tiistaista alkaen Pohjois-Haagan suuntaan mennessään Vanhan viertotien, Ansaritien ja Lapinmäentien kautta Vihdintielle.

Tämä tarkoittaa, ettei linja käytä enää Talontien pysäkkiä. Linja pysähtyy jatkossa Korppaantien pysäkillä, joka sijaitsee Lapinmäentiellä Vihdintien risteyksessä.