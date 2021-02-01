The Minister of the Economy banged his fist on the table. Bruno Le Maire said Monday at the microphone of RTL, that restaurant owners who do not comply with health rules would be deprived of a month of aid from the solidarity fund, up to 10,000 euros or 20% of the figure cases of 2019. These allowances could even be permanently suspended in the event of a repeat offense. This warning comes as more and more restaurateurs, forced to close their doors on October 30, are calling to violate the health protocol and to receive their customers. A Facebook group entitled “My restaurant opens February 1” including Monday more than 28,000 members. “Open up, take out, but do not infringe yourself”, meanwhile called Stéphane Manigold, spokesperson for the Restons ouvert collective, which brings together bar owners. Mr. T.