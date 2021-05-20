Umm Al Quwain (Al Ittihad)

The Department of Tourism and Antiquities in Umm Al Quwain has begun the work of restoring the “Amir School” located in the old Umm Al Quwain area, as part of the “Revival of the Historic District of Umm Al Quwain”, which includes a number of historical and archaeological buildings, some of which date back 200 years.

The department confirmed that the restoration work of the school, which is located in “Fareej Al Khor” in the old Umm Al Quwain area, is carried out in a way that simulates the real model in all its details, using the materials from which it was built at the time, in addition to raising the foundations surrounding the school site and cleaning the area from the debris that concealed the building’s features.

The Department of Tourism and Antiquities indicated that the Prince’s School is the first regular school in the Emirate of Umm Al-Quwain, and it was built by the government of the State of Kuwait during the reign of Prince Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah in 1959, where many of the people of Umm Al-Quwain studied there.

She explained that the building will be rehabilitated to receive visitors to learn about its history and preserve the past of the school and the memories of the people of the region who learned in this system, to be a reference for future generations to be proud of.

She added that the project to restore the “Prince’s School” is a unique opportunity to learn about the history of the development of education in the school and the emirate, as well as to experience the atmosphere of traditional education in the various departments of the school, including internal and external classrooms, corridors, an inner courtyard, and other facilities.

The department aims to preserve the cultural heritage of all historical buildings located in the old area of ​​the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, and to enhance the heritage character and the authentic and historical identity of the region, in addition to creating the basic elements of attraction that enhance the position of (the old Umm Al Quwain region) within the cultural map of the state.