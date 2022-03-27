Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

The historic Amr Ibn Al-Aas Mosque, the oldest mosque in Egypt and Africa, is witnessing an extensive state of development and restoration, and its construction dates back to the 21st year of the Hijrah, shortly after the arrival of the Companion, shortly after the arrival of the Companion to be an Islamic center to serve the residents of the region and the continent.

The development plan implemented by the Ministries of Antiquities and Endowments in Egypt includes renovations in line with the historical value of the mosque. The wooden ceilings and columns in the old part of it are re-equipped to return it to its original condition, and its external courtyard is upgraded by gradually planting walls, adding palm basins and increasing the number of fountains in the courtyard to give it a touch. aesthetic;

According to Dr. Osama Talaat, head of the Islamic Antiquities Sector at the Ministry of Antiquities, the restoration work includes upgrading the efficiency of the mosque and its external facades, including the main and side gates, and the historic water fountain located in the middle of the outer courtyard, which is the most famous feature of the mosque.

Talaat added that the development work includes 27,800 square meters of the total area of ​​the mosque, as it was built in the style of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah in the form of a courtyard in the middle of several corridors, and was built by Amr Ibn Al-Aas to be close to the house in which he stayed in Egypt.

The development of the mosque is part of a larger project, which is to develop the Fustat gardens and turn them into a giant tourist park overlooking the oldest Islamic monuments in Egypt.

The large project includes 500 acres of land in the Old Cairo area, linking the Museum of Civilization with Amr Mosque and a number of historical Islamic monuments. It has small hotels, heritage gardens, a small valley, a shopping area and cafes to serve Egyptian and foreign visitors.

According to previous statements by the Egyptian Minister of Housing, Dr. Assem El-Gazzar, the project aims to transform the historic area of ​​Fustat into a global tourist attraction, and the new gardens will become a green outlet in central Cairo, and include many recreational and cultural activities with a view of the Museum of Civilization.