Citibanamex completed the restoration work on the two facades of the Palace of the Counts of San Mateo de Valparaísolocated in the streets of Isabel la Católica and Venustiano Carranza in the Historic Center of Mexico City.

Under the supervision of the National Institute of Anthropology and History, all the elements of the building’s façade were restored Baroque-style building from the 18th century that houses the Foro Valparaíso, in the center of Mexico City.

Tourists and inhabitants of the country’s capital they will be able to continue enjoying and admiring the architectural beauty that this building offersa Baroque jewel from the 18th century, built by the prestigious New Spain architect Francisco Guerrero y Torres.

Visitors will continue to enjoy the activities offered by the property for free. Wednesday to Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The restoration project was in charge of the Citibanamex real estate area and about 90 specialists participated between carpenters, stonemasons and restorers graduated from the National School of Conservation, Restoration and Museography (ENCRyM).

What was restored?

During four months of uninterrupted work, which began in November 2022, different processes were carried out to return the property to its original statel, such as: the cleaning of the surfaces, the reintegration of the tezontle and the missing quarry due to fractures in the surfaces or due to the deterioration of the ornamental pieces. Also noteworthy is the recovery of the characteristic red-black hue of the tezontle, the light gray of the quarry, and the motifs that adorn the façade.

The wood of the doors located in the window openings and the gates of the two main entrances were likewise intervened with a cleaning process, patching and/or grafting, as well as by the application of wood preservatives; while the glasses were clarified through deep cleaning processes. The metallic elements such as railings, bars and ornamental elements were also returned to their original appearance.

“The restoration of the facades of the Palace of the Counts of San Mateo de Valparaíso is testimony to the work carried out by the Banco Nacional del México to constantly preserve the cultural heritage that it guards and promote its dissemination so that more generations of Mexicans know in a vivid way part of the country’s history and admire the architectural beauty of our country’s past,” said María Basave, Director of Design and Construction at Citibanamex.

From the eighteenth century to the nineteenth century, the Palace of the Counts of San Mateo de Valparaíso It had a residential and commercial functionality to later become the Central Office that saw the birth of the Banco Nacional de México, in 1884.

Today, as the headquarters of the Citibanamex Valparaíso Forum, this historic building welcomes different audiences for free, such as students of different academic levels, architects, historians, tourists, families, senior citizens, curious passers-by, and anyone interested in learning about the history of this palace –the house of Banco Nacional de México–, of the family that inhabited it, the pictorial collection of this banking institution and its history, as well as issues related to entrepreneurship and innovation.

Foro Valparaíso is open to the public from Wednesday to Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Admission is free.