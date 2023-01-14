Casa estimates that, in addition to the historical and artistic collection, repair of other elements of the building can reach R4 4 million

After the war scenario caused by the invasion and depredation on the 8th of January, the team from the Museu do Senado and the Casa’s conservation and repair services are already working hard to ensure that the works of art are repaired as soon as possible and put back on display. the population. For this to be done, the recovery of the historical collection can cost around R$ 1 million.

An initial estimate, which, in addition to the historical and artistic collection, includes windows, carpets and other construction elements, is of total damage between R$ 3 and R$ 4 million, according to the general director of the Senate, Ilana Trombka.

The information about the historical treasures was passed on the morning of Friday (13.jan.2023) by the head of Segam (Museological Collection Management Service), Maria Cristina Monteiro. She clarified the press’s doubts during an interview with the participation of other professionals who conduct repair services for the Senate works.

“Actually, there is still no closed budget. Price survey takes a little time, because it is market research. But on average we are budgeting around BRL 800,000 to BRL 1 million for the cost of works of art. But it may be that this value is lower, because some people passed the value of the work itself. We need to detail the value of the restoration only. So, we still don’t have that detailed value“, said.

According to Monteiro, of the 14 damaged items, 11 have already been taken to the laboratory of the Senate itself, with the exception of the red panel by Athos Bulcão, the tapestry by Burle Marx and the painting “Act of Signature of the Project of the 1st Constitution”, by Gustavo Hastoy. She explained how the initial process is going until the issuance of a definitive report:

“In a 1st moment, we identify the works that were damaged. Then a more accurate diagnosis is made. So we identified the works that need restoration. After identification, each object will undergo a more in-depth diagnosis, because then you will see the necessary material, the necessary pigmentation. Next, the cleaning is done and then the restoration of these parts.“, he declared.

PARTNERSHIPS

Monteiro said that the 11 works taken to the laboratory, such as the 19th century furniture, the bronze inkwell from the Empire era and a painting by Guido Mondim will be restored by the house’s own conservation and restoration professionals. Of the 5 paintings by Urbano Villela, which were in the former presidents’ gallery, 4 will be redone by the artist himself and another will be restored by the laboratory’s professionals. According to the head of Segam, the structure has relied on the help of partners to speed up the restoration.

“We are counting on the support of some institutions, such as the Federal Institute of Brasília (IFB), which was already our partner in the restoration of signed furniture, although not furniture from the Empire. The Secretariat of Culture of the Federal District is lending manpower: people will rotate and help us restore the Athos Bulcão panel. And we are also in contact with the Burle Marx Institute to resolve the tapestry restoration“, he stated.

DEADLINE

Ismail Carvalho, a professional at the Senate Conservation Laboratory, highlighted how these partnerships can help in this work. The delicacy and the specific requirements make it difficult, according to Ismail, even to specify a deadline for the end of the repairs.

“Obviously, we are not prepared for everything. We don’t have a textile specialist on our team right now. So we are seeking help from the Burle Marx Institute so that we can really restore the Burle Marx tapestry in the best possible way. And the institute has helped us, pointing us to specialists throughout Brazil, so that we can carry out the best possible restoration of the Senate collection.“, said.

Also questioned about the deadline for returning the works and opening the museum to the public, Monteiro reinforced that the General Board’s orientation is that the items be replaced as soon as possible.

“Work of art is different from changing glass. The panes, in a little while, will all be changed. But works of art depend on very specific workmanship. So we still don’t have a date. But we are starting as soon as possible and also seeing these partnerships to speed up the process. And meanwhile the museum will be closed“, he declared.

BUDGET

The head of Segam was unable to inform whether the amount possibly to be refunded to the Senate, after actions seeking reparation and reimbursement by criminals, will be used to fund the restoration service. Initially, according to her, the work is being funded by the House budget.

“But it is the Senate’s own budget that was initially released to be used in this area. In any case, we are counting on the collaboration of our partners. We have a lot of people volunteering, receiving a lot of resumes, a lot of people wanting to work with us. So we are registering these people, even to see later the specialization of each one and see if they really can collaborate“, said.

SAFETY

Maria Cristina Monteiro also reported that the Senate is talking to Iphan (National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute) to authorize the installation of film on the external windows of the House and make it difficult to break this facade and prevent further attacks.

“Now there is a greater concern. This glass has always been ordinary glass, which is easy to break. Glass replacement is being discussed together with Iphan. We intend to put an anti-vandalism film, because then you make it difficult to enter, break the glass. So you better preserve security. This is everywhere where there is glass in the House, not just in the museum”said.

IPHAN is the body responsible for authorizing any intervention in listed real estate, as is the case of the National Congress Palace.

Read the list of damages to the Museum’s collection:

In the Great Hall:

tapestry by Burle Marx: torn, crumpled, soiled with urine and thrown at the entrance to the plenary gallery. To restore: sanitizing part by part, as the piece is old;

painting “Act of Signature of the Project of the 1st Constitution”, by Gustavo Hastoy: they tried to overthrow it and failed. The lower part of the frame was damaged, in addition to some scratches in the paintwork. To restore: it is necessary to remove it from the frame, which is gold-plated and 3 meters wide. The painting must be placed on a wooden platform, with the aid of an iron structure to be assembled promptly for repair;

paintings by Urbano Villela in the Presidents’ Gallery: four were completely lost and will be redone by the artist himself. Another will be restored by professionals from the Senate itself;

Empire-era bronze inkwell: dented and folded in half. To restore: metal heating;

showcase with photos and replica of the Constitution: shattered glass. To restore: glass replacement;

coffee table from the Monroe Palace: it had a chipped top and a damaged side column. To restore: work by the Museum’s own team;

red panel by Athos Bulcão: suffered scratches due to shrapnel. To restore: three 20 ml bottles of specific red paint will be needed, each at an estimated price of R$ 800;

Persian carpet decorating the head of state’s reception facility: it was soaked and possibly soiled with urine. To restore: initial wash to check if it needs another intervention.

In the presidency:

Qpainting by Guido Mondim: it was torn from the frame and thrown to the ground. To restore: damage assessment and replacement in the frame;

work table from the 19th century, which belonged to the palaces of Arcos and Monroe: completely damaged, with parts and pieces scattered throughout the House. To restore: its recovery is still uncertain. It is necessary to collect all the parts and try to recompose it with new pieces of wood.

Plenary:

chair that belonged to Monroe Palace: broken arm. To restore: replacement of the part.

Senators’ Cafe:

a chair by designer Jorge Zalszupin.

CHAMBER OF DEPUTIES

THE survey made by the House estimates that repairing the damage caused by the January 8 attack could cost approximately R$3 million.

The House’s preliminary report does not consider the expenses with labor and material necessary for cleaning the environments, nor for emergency repairs, such as the electrical network on the upper platform of the building.

The amount refers to equipment such as computers, printers and vehicles. The initial labor was also considered.

On Thursday (12.jan), the IPHAN (Instituto do Patrimônio Histórico e Artístico Nacional) released an opinion on the damage caused during acts of vandalism in the buildings of the Three Powers and indicated that “Generally speaking, most damage to buildings is repairable.”.

The inspection, limited to 6 spaces, covered “floor, wall and ceiling” of:

Planalto Palace;

National Congress;

STF (Federal Supreme Court);

City Museum;

Lucio Costa Space.

And he also mentioned damage to Praça dos Três Poderes.

With information from Senate Agency.