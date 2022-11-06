In Kherson and a number of districts of the region, they began to restore power supply after a blackout

In Kherson and a number of districts of the region, the restoration of electricity supply began after a blackout as a result of a terrorist attack on power lines on Sunday, November 6. This is reported RIA News with reference to Khersonoblenergo.

As a representative of the organization told the agency, electricity supply has been restored in a number of districts of the city and the region, specialists are reconnecting, and are also working to restore water supply and sewerage, for this pumps are reconnected to other sources of electricity.

The interlocutor of the agency explained that the damaged power line has not yet been restored, but Kherson has its own generation. “Now they switch to their own generation what is generated in Kherson itself,” he added.

The light in all districts of Kherson disappeared on Sunday, November 6th. The city periodically experiences power outages after shelling. For example, the light went out in the center of Kherson in mid-September, earlier in the day there were more than five explosions.