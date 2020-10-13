Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi has also retaliated after BJP’s statement on National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah regarding the restoration of Article 370 with the help of China. Singhvi said that Farooq Abdullah’s statement is highly irresponsible and condemnable. However, the former Chief Minister has been given clarification on behalf of the NC and said that his talk was misinterpreted.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi tweeted on Tuesday, “Political ideology, differences, discrimination are all in place, but at the time when China is positioned with evil intentions on our borders, then Farooq Abdullah’s statement in favor of China is not only extremely Responsible but also condemnable. ”

The National Conference denied that President Farooq Abdullah had said that Article 370 would be reinstated with the cooperation of China and accused the BJP of completely turning around his comments in the TV interview. The party said Abdullah never in his interview on Sunday justified China’s expansionist intent or its militant attitude.

A spokesman for the National Conference (NC) said, “Our Speaker, on August 5 last year, was exposing people’s anger at the repeal of most of the provisions of Article 370 and 35-A by Parliament, which he would have done continuously in recent months Have been. He emphasized that no one in Jammu and Kashmir is willing to accept these changes. ”

What did Farooq Abdullah say?

Farooq Abdullah said in a conversation with a TV channel, “As far as China is concerned, I have never called the President of China here. Our Wazir-e-Azam (Prime Minister) called him in Gujarat, made him sit on the swing, took him to Chennai as well, fed him a lot there, but he did not like it, and he told Article 370 that we should Do not confess. And unless you restore article 370, we are not going to stop, because now you have got this open matter. May Allah help our people with this thrust and Articles 370 and 35A be restored. ”