M.oskau has a renewed modernist landmark. The famous Narkomfin-Kommunehaus of the avant-garde architect Moisey Ginzburg, which, unloved by investors and city fathers, rotted away for decades, has been renovated in an exemplary manner and has become a sought-after residential address and a place of pilgrimage for art lovers. This is thanks to Alexey Ginzburg, the grandson of the builder, whose Moscow architecture office is continuing the grandfather’s building ideas in Russia and internationally. In the year ending he was able to bring the pioneering project of a scientific restoration to a conclusion. He succeeded in what his father Wladimir Ginzburg, also an architect, had tried in vain in the 1980s.

We meet Ginzburg in the common wing of the Narkomfin building on Nowinski Boulevard 25. Here, where originally the large kitchen with kindergarten, but after renovations, a fire station and various administrative offices were, Ginzburg hopes that a café with a documentation center will one day be set up. Preservation and reconstruction in accordance with international standards have absorbed his strength over the past three years, admits Ginzburg. A changed cultural environment was a prerequisite for compliance with these standards. For some time now, in addition to foreign experts, more and more Russian students have been enthusiastic about the functional, innovative building, which, with its hollow concrete blocks, in which all the pipes disappeared, was a smart house of its time, says Ginzburg.



A café and a documentation center are to be built behind the restored glass facade.

Image: Imago





As he speaks, a study group is admiring the double-glazed steel grille facade and the light green painted inner wall of the high hall, which have been faithfully restored. It was important that Ginzburg found like-minded comrades-in-arms in the investor Garegin Barsumjan and his real estate developer company “Liga Prav”. In addition, there are now wealthy customers who are willing to buy apartments that are compact and, on top of that, listed and therefore not allowed to be converted. In the complex, whose parking lot is equipped with charging stations for electric cars, you see mainly younger, practically dressed people walking in and out or chatting in the winter garden.

Modern comfort in the smallest of spaces

At the end of the twenties, Moisey Ginzburg and his co-author Ignati Milinis built a “transitional house” for the Soviet Ministry of Finance (the People’s Commissariat for Finance, or Narkomfin for short) and small kitchens. The color scheme of the Bauhaus designer Hinnerk Scheper used cool tones for bedrooms and warm tones for living rooms, a luminous ceiling coloration served to visually expand the space. After its completion in 1931, the house was moved into by other members of the Soviet elite, such as the diplomat Vladimir Antonov-Ovsejenko, the Minister of Health Nikolai Semashko and the painter Alexander Dejneka.