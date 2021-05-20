Hayo Ross and Michael Schmidt are no car fans, no classic car fanatics, and yet they have classics of inestimable value in their barn. For more than a year, the team from RSP, a company specializing in restoration and monument preservation, has been working on an extremely rare Daimler Knight. It is a mixture of limousine and carriage and comes up with a valve engine based on the combustion principle by Charles J. Knight.

RSP usually has nothing to do with classic car restorations. The company of the two Bavarians deals extensively with the preservation of completely different art and cultural assets. As long as it is not about representative halls or the ceiling painting of a church, they sometimes bring the objects to them, on a farm south of Munich. There they usually restore altars, pictures, church doors – but very rarely a rare pre-war car. Hayo Ross and Michael Schmidt have turned their passion into their personal dream job.

The old farm in Kirchstockach looks like an ordinary farm. Like one of whom there are hundreds more in the area. Manure heaps, tractors and equipment – everything is there, nothing is particularly noticeable. At least until Michael Schmidt takes you up the steep stairs to the upper floor and after a few more steps you go up to the left into a modern office floor. Open beams and historical architecture meet modern desks and a chic espresso bar. “With a view for the Janze” is written on one of the walls in black felt-tip pen. People are laughing and talking on the phone in the background. It’s casual and familiar.









Photo gallery



Restoration of a classic car

:



shift work





“We founded RSP in 1997 and are now 35 people in our company,” says Schmidt, who wears a flat cap and glasses, “we are trained carpenters and then quickly specialized.” When it comes to historic buildings, it’s about doors, windows, stairs or to preserve entire corridors, Ross and Schmidt and their team are in great demand. But her work has long since ceased to be just about processing wood that can be centuries old. The RSP restorers are particularly well known for their handling of old paints, especially those based on linseed oil.

This specialization also leads Ross and Schmidt to the great monuments of industrial history. “Years ago we were busy for months at the Zeche Zollverein in Essen with steel structures that we derusted and later preserved,” says Schmidt and explains that there has been a paradigm shift in recent years. “In the past, a certain status should always be restored on the property. Today it is mostly about keeping everything as it is – regardless of whether it is wood, metal or other materials. “