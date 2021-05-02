Restoration Kirkkonummi restores a manor completed in 1903 – the original wallpaper of Eliel Saarinen’s bathroom peeled out from under the plywood layers

Restoration of the old bathroom required years of clearance before work could begin.

To Kirkkonummi Hvitträsk, built in 1903 and built in the national romantic style, initially served as the Eliel Saarisen, Herman Gesellius and Dear Lindgren home of families.

Just two years after Hvitträski graduated, the collaboration of the architect trio in the architectural firm in Hvitträski ended and Lindgren and his family moved back to Helsinki.

After Gesellius’ death in 1916, the building remained the property of Saarinen and his family. Eliel Saarinen moved to the United States in the 1920s, but Hvitträsk served as his family’s summer residence until 1949. After that, the place was in private representation use.

Hvitträsk has been a museum serving the public since 1971, and since 2014 it has been maintained by Senate Properties.

Hvitträsk villa in Kirkkonummi in 2019.­

Prior to the Senate’s entry, there were significantly fewer resources for the maintenance of Hvitträsk, and the old structures have therefore had to undergo major repairs. The repair of the studio’s skylights in 2015–16 served as a test repair for the wider water roof repair of the main building. Since 2019, the roofs of the main wing of the main building have been repaired in order of urgency. They will be completed this year, and next year it’s the turn of the northern wing’s water roof.

In the process once the structures have been studied and repaired, attention has also been paid to the intricacies of the interior with the aim of renovating the interior so that the original surfaces are gradually revealed.

“We saw the original moisture-resistant wallpaper under the later-added chipboard and plywood layers. At the same time, we were able to study the original wall structure in more detail, ”the building restorer Anni Hassi Rakennusentisöintiliike Ukri oy says.

Hassi has been working in Hvitträsk for more than five years and has got to know the solutions conceived by the architect trio in his time. Studies carried out in the course of the work have revealed, among other things, how moisture-resistant wallpaper has been produced.

“The structure consists of cardboard reinforced with glue, oil-chalk primers, thin cotton cloth and paint layers. At that time, there were no ready-made materials for this purpose, but the structure had to be devised from the materials available, ”says Hassi.

The original wallpaper was later revealed under added layers.­

Olli Helasvuo Architects from Mustonen oy say that the structures have been studied not only visually, but also under a microscope. In addition, chemical reaction analyzes have been performed. Microscopic examinations and chemical analyzes are also rarely used in renovation construction.

For years, Helasvuo has focused on the renovation of Hvitträsk as a contract architect for Senate Properties.

“This has provided more information on what materials were originally used. The same studies have also been used to indicate the original working methods, ”says Helasvuo.

Olli Helasvuo­

For restoration as a specialist, Helasvuo considers it exceptional that the interior of the value building is studied as carefully as in Hvitträsk.

In general, resources are sufficient to repair and restore facades and the most prominent spaces.

“Fortunately, in the architecture and the attitude of the builders towards it, the way of thinking that all spaces previously considered secondary have received equal attention as those considered more celebratory has become more common. They tell a lot about the thinking and values ​​of their time, ”says Helasvuo.

Senate Builder Manager Selja Flink and Curator of the National Museum of Finland Mikko Teräsvirta consider recent research and repairs important because, according to them, museum guests are also interested in what kind of kitchens and bathrooms there have been in the households at different times.

When the buildings in Hvitträsk were completed, the bathrooms were new and especially popular with the affluent people. There was no sauna in Hvitträsk at the time of Saarinen, but there was a swimming room on the beach.

From the original There are no photographs or drawings of Eliel Saarinen’s bathroom, but at the same time there is a photograph of the bathroom used by Herman Gesellius in the north wing of the main building.

The northern wing, inhabited by Lindgren and later Gesellius, burned down in the early 1920s and the bathroom with its furniture in it at the same time.

Eliel Saarinen’s cast iron bathtub, on the other hand, was in stock. After the renovation of the surfaces, it will be placed in the old bathroom, which is currently being restored.