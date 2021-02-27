A small table serves as an improvised take-out counter at the entrance to the Holybelly restaurant, in the 10th arrondissement of Paris. Clementines, a thermos of coffee are placed there for delivery people who come to pick up orders. No Deliveroo or Uber Eats backpacks on the back of them, the restaurant has chosen an ethical delivery via the Resto.Paris app.

The couriers on the handlebars of cargo bikes are for the most part salaried, they are paid by the Olvo bicycle delivery cooperative. To cope with surplus activity, it employs between 10 and 20% of self-employed people. Unlike their colleagues on the “big” platforms, they are not paid by the race but by the hour (from 16 to 18 euros), their possible waiting time is therefore paid.

A 5-star alternative

With the confinements, restaurant owners have had to reinvent their activity and many have developed take-out sales. “We had already thought about offering dishes for delivery but we wanted to remain consistent with the values ​​of our place centered around well-being: we cannot offer organic cuisine and have recourse to companies that exploit their delivery people. Resto.Paris has given us the opportunity to access delivery while remaining faithful to our philosophy ”, appreciates Lyne Vidal, owner-manager of Café Aum, an establishment located in Issy-les-Moulineaux (92) which combines restaurant and yoga room. This ethical requirement in delivery, although still in the minority, is emerging publicly. On November 29, 2020, 109 catering players published a column in “Le Journal du dimanche” to call for the development of ethical delivery. The media chef Jean-François Piège or the Septime, a starred restaurant, use the services of Olvo to ensure their meal deliveries.

The wheel spins

If the idea of ​​the Resto.Paris application germinated during the first confinement, it was officially launched in September with the help of the City of Paris, which funded the creation of the application to the tune of 30 000 euros. It does not claim to compete with the monsters of foodtech but tries to offer a virtuous alternative and some fifty Parisian establishments already offer to deliver their products through this means. “About five new restaurants are expected to join the platform each month. This modest figure allows them to be well supported, ”underlines Chloé Bouilloux, Resto.Paris project manager within the Olvo cooperative.

We wanted to show that a model that correctly treats delivery people is viable. Leeroyd levi Founder and manager of Olvo

For Leeroyd Levi, founder and manager of it, meal delivery is a bit of a homecoming. At the end of his studies as an IT developer, he was one of the first six deliverers of Deliveroo in Paris. “If at the beginning we had a real proximity with the executive team, we could share our feedback with them, after six months to a year, we were already three thousand,” he says. The remuneration of bicycle delivery men has continued to decrease as their number has increased. It was this experience that gave him and others the desire to set up a bicycle delivery cooperative. It was done in December 2015. “We wanted to show that a model that correctly treats delivery people is viable. Five years later, the cooperative has around thirty employees, the vast majority of whom are passionate about cycling. To develop Resto.Paris, Olvo has joined forces with the eco-friendly label, which lists restaurants engaged in a sustainable catering approach (reduction of waste, origin of food, etc.), and the federation of cooperatives CoopCycle, which designed the algorithm.

Ecotable label

To prevent delivery people from being confronted with impossible demands, all members of the cooperative, salespeople, project manager, developer, down to the manager, pedal. “We try to drive at least five hours a week, some weeks we do not necessarily succeed, but we do not go below three hours,” says Martin Malézieux, operations manager of Olvo. At Resto.Paris, there is no question of ordering a Big Mac and having it delivered right away! The order is made at least two hours before to organize the tour. Restaurants that register on the platform must be part of an ecological approach – the eco-friendly label is not essential but establishments must meet several criteria (origin of food, recyclable containers, etc.). Deliveries are possible within a radius of 4 km around the restaurants. To ensure correct remuneration for deliverers, the platform has also chosen to set up a minimum order amount of 35 euros and to charge five euros for delivery for orders below 100 euros. “This reminds us that delivery is a service and therefore has a cost. Uber Eats, Deliveroo, and others may not charge the customer because they pay the delivery people very little. It also invites group orders, ”explains Leeroyd Levi.

Restaurant owners also meet there. The commission taken by Resto.Paris is 15% (14% to remunerate delivery people, 1% for the management of the digital platform), against 25 to 30% for heavy goods vehicles in the sector. Some establishments that offer delivery via Resto.Paris are registered on other platforms. “When we joined it, Resto.Paris had just been launched, we needed to be secure. Even if it’s not in line with our values, we have decided to also be on Uber Eats. After several months, we noticed that almost all of our deliveries are made via Resto.Paris ”, welcomes Mathilde Boitel, owner-manager of Myrobolant, in Paris. If it is still in its infancy, ethical meal delivery is not reserved only for Parisians. Kouglof in Strasbourg and Coursiers Bordeaux, Olvo’s little sisters, enter the field of foodtech ogres!