The transparency exercise that Carlos Mazón tried to star last Monday in Madrid He has turned against him and has returned his figure to the main focus of national policy. The Valencian president revealed that day the call of calls that … He had done or received through his mobile in the afternoon of the Dana, which reopened the doubts about the version he had offered about his arrival at the Coordination Center (Cecopi). Until this week, Mazón had claimed that “after seven”; After publicly making public calls, in which there was a communication with Salome Pradas – the emergency resolution – at 7:43 p.m., he said that his arrival had occurred at 20.28 on that Tuesday.

A version that is not contradictory, but that is far from the initial one, which has reopened the doubts about its testimony about what happened that afternoon of October 29 and Also about his figure.

On Wednesday, during the control session in Congress, the PP deputies barely dropped down the halls. Nobody wanted to talk about Mazón and the few who did it reflected the concern within the game with this matter. «There is concern», Said one of those deputies, who did not hide the feeling that the political future of the Valencian president«It is very complicated». In any case, Genoa resists addressing a possible output. At least, not “immediate.”

That does not mean that your figure is not in question. Above all, because Feijóo publicly warned him in November during a National Board of Directors that “in Valencia there are no more mistakes” and this new struggle has been right on the path contrary to that warning. PP sources assume that the presence of Mazón at the head of the Generalitat has an expiration date, although it is early to fix it. «It is very complicated that you can be the candidate againalthough that is a decision that will have to be addressed in a few months, ”they explain in reference to the Valencian PP Congress that should be held before summer and that ‘Sine Die’ has postponed.

Four months after the mortal flood, Mazón changes in their activity of that afternoon maintain attention in their person and away from the responsibility of the tragedy that he blames the government. At this point, the PP expected the foci to be focused on reconstruction and take advantage of that to address the issue of their succession. But the runrún about his future does not cease and this same Thursday Genoa had to go out to deny information that spoke of the possibility of a manager to pilot the transition. Rumors that will continue and that cause misgivings in the national direction, which sees in this matter the only black hole within the stability that the party lives. «Our concern has to be opposed to governmentor », says a PP spokesman, emerging this discomfort for having to deal every day with this issue that the Executive has used this week to wear out the opposition.

For her part, the mayor of Valencia, María José Catalá, hypothetical Mazón substitute if he resigns, he rejected any movement on that Thursday: «Do not contemplate that scenario». Valencian PP sources recognize ABC that they are not easy moments for the president for the pressure he supports and the “resistance exercise” he is doing, but show tranquility and advocate closing ranks with him. «There is time for make decisions and measure things well»They say. The internal surveys, they affirm, do not reflect an abrupt fall of the popular in the Valencian Community, but being in a parliamentary minority, any change would continue to be subject to the support of Vox.