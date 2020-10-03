The corona pandemic is a challenge for many people. Be it physical, mental or economic problems – nightmares seem inevitable.

Researchers from Finland have chosen the topic “ corona * and dreams ”.

* and dreams ”. A quarter of the subjects did more often nightmares than before the pandemic.

than before the pandemic. Many people are concerned with the effects of corona measures and lockdowns.

Munich / Helsinki – The corona-Pandemic can increase one’s own stress level for the restless sleep worry and now – according to the latest research – also influence the content of our dreams. A new study from Finland examined the impact of the pandemic on the subjects’ sleep quality.

Sleeping and dreaming – study examines the negative impact of the pandemic

The study “Pandemic Dreams: Network Analysis of Dream Content During the COVID-19 Lockdown” was published in the journal “Frontiers in Psychology” released. Several hundred people voluntarily described not only the quality of their own sleep, but also the content of their sleep dreams during the corona-Pandemic.

The research team from the University of Helsinki evaluated this information. A focus was placed on the links between the dream content drawn by the test persons: As an example, the researchers cite “mistake-hug (mistake-hug)” or “handshake-distancing, distancing-disregard (handshake-distancing, distancing- Disregard)”.

Author from Germany speaks about corona dreams

Do you know those dreams in which you do something completely “pre-corona normal” & then suddenly remember the pandemic IN A DREAM and realize with shock that this should not be true? 😭 – Katharina Nocun (@kattascha) September 20, 2020

Corona nightmares? First results are “expected”

The participants in the study also described how specific measures in the course of corona containment affected their sleep. Of the 4,000 Finns surveyed, more than a quarter said they had more nightmares than they did before the pandemic. Furthermore, some subjects reported waking up more often and sleeping longer overall.

As the Viennese psychologist and dream researcher Brigitte Holzinger told the German Press Agency (DPA), the numbers in the study seemed “very, very high” to her. She went on to say, however, that these results would be expected to a certain extent and that they would “also match our observations”. (jey)