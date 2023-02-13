Whe problematic restitution of works of art can be highlighted at Christie’s in Paris at the end of a panel discussion to which the auction house had invited under the title “Reflecting on Restitution”. In addition to experts from French museums and the art trade, an artist was also among the participants: Raphaël Denis deals with the Nazi art looting in his work and showed an exhibition at Christie’s that opened on the evening of the discussion. When Denis exclaimed at the end of the discussion that he could not understand why someone would want to keep a blood-stained painting unlawfully, everyone in the crowded audience probably agreed with him. However, the reality of restitution is complex – and each return is an individual case.

In the first row at the event sat a gentleman who felt directly addressed by the artist’s exclamation and jumped up indignantly to defend himself. Everyone on the art market knows him: David Nahmad, with his family – and galleries in London and New York – is one of the most financially strong art dealers, specializing in high-priced classic modern art. The Nahmads are art speculators who can quickly raise large sums of money for top works and deposit them in open storage until an opportunity for a lucrative resale arises. They are top customers of the big auction houses. For years, Nahmad has been involved in a legal dispute in the United States over a painting by Amedeo Modigliani that he bought at Christie’s in London in 1996. The artwork could be Nazi-looted art; now it’s about reimbursement.

“Seated Man (Leaning on a Cane)”, painted in 1918, once belonged to the Jewish art and antiques dealer Oscar Stettiner. At the end of 1939, fearing the German invasion, Stettiner left his collection in Paris and fled to south-west France. At the beginning of the 1940s, the occupiers appointed an administrator for his gallery – as for all Jewish art dealers. The works left behind were sold in four auctions, including an unspecified Modigliani. After the war, Stettiner tried to find his painting and in 1946 submitted a request to the French authorities. However, he died shortly thereafter; the descendants knew nothing. Nobody missed the Modigliani.



Through a tiny hole in the canvas, the provenance of Thomas Couture’s “Portrait of a Young Woman” could be reconstructed and the work restituted: the expropriated owner was the Jewish politician Georges Mandel.

:



Image: Mick Vincenz/Art and Exhibition Hall GmbH/dpa



Only the art detective agency Mondex, which specializes in looted art, came across the provenance of the Modigliani painting by chance, tracked down the last descendant of Stettiner and took him to court on his behalf. To date, David Nahmad has not been required to provide a refund or compensation. The value of the painting is now located in the higher two-digit million range. At its last auction, the auction house Christie’s dealt with the provenance information in the catalog very briefly. Before 1998, before the Washington Declaration, there were no binding requirements to conduct in-depth research, either for museums or in the art trade.