This week it became clear that a London museum is returning 72 art objects to Nigeria because they have clearly been looted from the former kingdom of Benin. The Netherlands is slowing down. The fears already expressed by experts seem to have come true: it will take a very long time before Dutch colonial looted art is returned. Also because research is difficult and there appears to be no research deadline for the committee: ,,The committee has been established for an indefinite period,” says an OCW spokesperson. “We think the commission will start sometime this fall.”

In October 2020, the Council for Culture already recommended that the Netherlands should return colonial heritage to the countries where the objects come from. The condition is that it must be probable that those possessions have been taken involuntarily. The advice covers hundreds of thousands of objects and also touches on flags, ceremonial weapons, human remains and attributes that play a role in religions.

This mainly concerns objects that were conquered when the Netherlands had Indonesia and Suriname as colonies. Pieces of art captured during colonial wars are also included.