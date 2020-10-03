Franck and Catherine Langrenne, a couple of Parisian restaurateurs, live with the anguish of closing their bistro again on Monday, October 5. “I hope we will be open. At worst, we will be open as from May 11, for take-out.“explains Franck Langrenne, chef of the Clémentine restaurant. Tourists and business customers have disappeared. They have been replaced by neighborhood customers who spend less:”We went from an average ticket of 47 euros to less than 30 euros. “The restaurant owner offers cheaper dishes, with less expensive products.

The chef is also reducing alcohol orders. It has just canceled the delivery of 120 bottles of Corsican wine. With an apprentice in the dining room and two employees in the kitchen, their concerns also relate to the staff. They will be on short-time work if the restaurant closes. The chef has already borrowed 32,000 euros and requested further assistance. “I made a loan guaranteed by the state of 75,000 euros which serves me for the moment as a safety valve to hold out as long as possible“, explains Franck Langrenne. The restaurant has lost half of its turnover.