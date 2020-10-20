A.n sunny days, many guests of the “Café Schwan” in Neuss still enjoy their breakfast outside, even if it has become cooler in the meantime. In the restaurant itself, which Kerstin Rapp-Schwan and her husband rebuilt for a lot of money seven years ago, “cardboard comrades” are set up at some tables. On others, partitions made of Plexiglas and wood ensure that the distance rules are observed. “In the spring we were still debt-free,” says the 46-year-old, who runs four other cafes in Düsseldorf. Recently, however, after several months of closings, she had to take out a large loan from the KfW Bank, her monthly operating costs amount to several hundred thousand euros. She managed to get the 80 permanent employees through the crisis. In the meantime, they received short-time work benefits, and Rapp-Schwan had to part with temporary workers and students after the lockdown.

Like many restaurateurs, Rapp-Schwan is worried about winter after the still good summer business. Because at some point the outdoor terraces will have to close, even if there are now extended permits and radiant heaters for their use in Neuss and Düsseldorf. “With ten degrees and rain, the number of guests who want to enjoy their goose outside should decrease noticeably.”

Café Schwan in Neuss and owner Kerstin Rapp Source: Catrin Moritz

In addition to gastronomy, many other sectors, from event organizers to sole proprietorships and artists to NRW retailers, are looking towards 2021 with queasy feelings. At the same time, economic researchers are seeing light again at the end of the tunnel. The employer-related Institute of the German Economy (IW) in Cologne expects the economy to grow again by almost 4.5 percent in the coming year.

In North Rhine-Westphalia things could go even better, says Michael Grömling, economic manager at the IW. “The local industry is less dependent on the automotive industry than in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg.” Tourism also plays a lesser role in North Rhine-Westphalia than in southern Germany. The situation remains tense for areas such as the travel, hotel and exhibition industries. “Many will have to struggle to be at pre-crisis levels by the end of 2021. None of them will make it by then. “

The Cologne entrepreneur Dirk Iserlohe, head of the supervisory board of the Dorint hotel group with more than 60 hotels, has been writing to representatives of the federal and state government for months to get help for his industry. On Wednesday, the hotelier, who has had almost half of his 3,500 employees on short-time work for months, appealed to immediately withdraw the ban on accommodation for holidaymakers from risk areas now in many countries. The situation at the Düsseldorf hotel group Lindner with 34 hotels in Germany and abroad is just as dramatic. After “a brutal slump” between March and May and the closure of almost all houses, in August in large German cities such as Hamburg, Berlin, Cologne and Düsseldorf the occupancy rate was between 30 and 50 percent, according to Otto Lindner. “We have an unprecedented crisis,” says the man from Düsseldorf. Without additional help from politics, he suspects, a third of the 233,000 hotels and restaurants in Germany will “not survive economically” in autumn and winter. Around 12,000 companies and their employees would be affected in NRW. The industry associations IHA and Dehoga see an acute need for action in tenancy and lease law. “It cannot be that a hotel that has no turnover or is only partially used due to official orders has to pay the rent unchanged without being able to use it in the sense of the contract,” says hotel manager Lindner, who is also IHA President is. If you want to prevent vacancies and further desertification of inner cities, you have to act now. This also applies to retail outlets.

While the textile stores in particular are currently barely getting their goods in stationary retail, things are going much better in the furniture sector. The German manufacturers, many of which are based in Westphalia, report good sales, their associations see a trend towards “cocooning” again. The English term describes the tendency to withdraw more and more into your own four walls and make yourself comfortable there. Aachen-based furniture retailer Thomas Mathes can confirm this: “The customers who come to our store also want to treat themselves to something in these times.” This also applies to the clientele, who do not have the money that easy. But when trips were canceled and in view of the beautiful summer, a lot has recently been invested in their own home, says Mathes, whose catchment area extends from Maastricht and Liège to Cologne and Düsseldorf. On the other hand, things are far worse for office furniture at the moment, and many companies are still waiting.

Meanwhile, Albert Ritter, chairman of the showmen’s associations in North Rhine-Westphalia, is betting on as many Christmas markets as possible. “Without the Christmas market, many of our members would have to go to the long winter break after the holidays after all the canceled folk festivals and funfair events without any income,” says Ritter, who speaks for around 750 showmen.

Kerstin Rapp-Schwan is also pleased that the state government has already allowed Christmas markets with distance and hygiene rules. Because the stalls usually also cater for guests who later want to go to a warm place to eat. In preparation for the winter, her restaurant in Neuss has already been checked by TÜV Nordrhein for compliance with the corona protective measures and certified accordingly, says Rapp-Schwan. Their Düsseldorf restaurants would also be run accordingly.

At the moment, the restaurateur is still looking into purchasing air purification devices, for which there should also be subsidies. But in view of the latest Corona restrictions with even more distance and curfew, the uncertainty in the industry is even greater than in spring. “It remains a ride on the razor blade for us.”